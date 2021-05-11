Left Menu

China: Businessmen, who criticised govt COVID-19 response, could face 25 years in jail

Chinese businessmen Sun Dawu, who has been vocal in criticising Chinese authorities about its handling of the COVID-19, could face 25 years in prison if convicted on a range of charges against him.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 11-05-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 17:09 IST
China: Businessmen, who criticised govt COVID-19 response, could face 25 years in jail
Chinese flag. Image Credit: ANI

Chinese businessmen Sun Dawu, who has been vocal in criticising Chinese authorities about its handling of the COVID-19, could face 25 years in prison if convicted on a range of charges against him. Sun Dawu has been accused of provoking trouble and disturbing public order, illegal mining, encroachment on state farmland, obstructing public service and illegal fundraising, among other charges, prosecutors in Gaobeidian in Hebei province said in a document on Wednesday.

The document also listed the charges against 19 other people who were detained with Sun in November over a land dispute between his Dawu Agricultural and Animal Husbandry Group and a state farm, South China Morning Post reported. A source in the legal team, who requested anonymity because they were warned not to speak to the media, said prosecutors asked for Sun's eldest son Sun Meng to be jailed for 16 years and Sun's brother Sun Zhihua to be jailed for 11 years.

The source said they expected Sun could be sentenced to 20-25 years. "The defendants were surprised about the heavy sentencing suggestions and they have said that these [sentences] are unacceptable," the source said. "We will do our best to defend them." The source said the court was expected to set a trial date next week.

Sun, 66, founded the Dawu Group in 1989 and has since built it into a huge empire spanning agriculture, tourism and health care. Sun is not the first businessman who is facing the heat for criticising the administration.

Alibaba chief Jack Ma also paid for pushing back against Beijing. China imposed a record fine of 18.2 billion yuan ($2.8 billion) on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd after an anti-monopoly probe found that it had abused its dominant market position. Alibaba has been under mounting pressure from Chinese authorities since Ma spoke out against China's regulatory approach to the finance sector in October.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nothing aims to capture earphone mkt with maiden product launch in June

Nothing, a new consumer technology venture by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, on Tuesday, said it will launch its first product in June this year.The London-based company - which is backed by Indian entrepreneur Kunal Shah - will launch its Ea...

ABC renews medical-drama 'Grey's Anatomy' for Season 18 with Ellen Pompeo

The fans of much-loved medical drama Greys Anatomy now have a reason to rejoice as ABC has announced that the show will be renewed at least through Season 18, with star Ellen Pompeo extending her contract to continue playing Dr Meredith Gre...

ACC, Ambuja Cement accelerate decarbonisation agenda

Ambuja Cement and ACC - both operating companies of leading global building material and solutions organisation LafargeHolcim - said on Tuesday they have collectively accelerated their decarbonisation agenda. The aim is to generate clean an...

Palestinian rockets fired into Israel kill two women, medic says

Rockets fired by Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip killed two women in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon on Tuesday, Eli Bin, head of the Magen David Ambulance service, told reporters.Writing by Dan Williams Editing by Jeffrey Hel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021