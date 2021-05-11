Left Menu

COVID-19: Japan to send 200 oxygen concentrators to India

Japan will send 200 oxygen concentrators to India as a part of the emergency assistance in response to the current surge of COVID-19 infections in the country.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 11-05-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 18:56 IST
Japanese flag . Image Credit: ANI

Japan will send 200 oxygen concentrators to India as a part of the emergency assistance in response to the current surge of COVID-19 infections in the country. "On May 12 and 13, 200 oxygen concentrators will be sent to India as a part of the emergency assistance from Japan to India in response to the current surge of COVID-19 infections in India," the Japanese foreign ministry said in a statement.

Japan sent 100 oxygen concentrators to India on Saturday. On May 5, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a virtual meeting with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi.

During the meeting, Motegi conveyed that Japan is ready to provide grant assistance of up to 50 million US dollars to India, based on the latter's needs. India is currently dealing with a second COVID-19 wave that has swept through the nation, straining the country's health infrastructure and overburdening frontline medical workers.

Several countries around the globe including UK, Russia, and the US have extended support to India as it continues to struggle with the increase in its health infrastructure needs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

