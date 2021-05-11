Left Menu

UN chief condemns attack on peacekeeping mission in DRC

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday strongly condemned Monday's attack against a temporary position of the UN peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), which resulted in the death of one Malawian blue helmet.

ANI | New York | Updated: 11-05-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 20:53 IST
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday strongly condemned Monday's attack against a temporary position of the UN peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), which resulted in the death of one Malawian blue helmet. Guterres expressed his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased peacekeeper, as well as to the government and people of Malawi, said Stephane Dujarric, Guterres' spokesman, in a statement.

The Secretary-General said that attacks against UN peacekeepers may constitute a war crime and called for investigation into this incident. Guterres reaffirmed that the United Nations will continue to support the Congolese government and people in their efforts to bring about peace and stability in the east of the country.

Monday's attack on the peacekeeping mission in the DRC, known by its French acronym as MONUSCO, occurred in Beni territory, North Kivu province, by suspected members of the Allied Democratic Forces, according to media reports. The UN Security Council condemned the attack and stressed the importance of MONUSCO having the necessary capacities to fulfill its mandate and promote the safety and security of the peacekeepers. (ANI/Xinhua)

