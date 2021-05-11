Left Menu

4th India-Swiss financial dialogue held virtually

The fourth India-Swiss Financial Dialogue was held here today virtually through video conferencing.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 23:41 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 23:41 IST
4th India-Swiss financial dialogue held virtually
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The fourth India-Swiss Financial Dialogue was held here today virtually through video conferencing. Ajay Seth, Secretary Economic Affairs led the Indian delegation. The delegation from the Swiss side was led by Daniela Stoffel, State Secretary, State Secretariat for International Finance, Switzerland, said an official press release.

The Indian delegation included representatives from Department of Economic Affairs, Department of Revenue, Department of Financial Services and Ministry of External Affairs. The dialogue, inter-alia, covered sharing of experiences by both countries for collaboration on various aspects including investments, International Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA), National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), FinTech, sustainable finance and cross border financial services.

Further, matters relating to G20, International Monetary Fund (IMF) and tax challenges arising from the digitilisation of the economy was discussed along with infrastructure financing, read the release. Both the countries shared views and perspective on their respective countries and global economic scenario. Both sides emphasised importance of coordinated bilateral action on clean and resilient post-COVID world.

The dialogue concluded on a positive note for a sustained future collaboration between both countries in the areas of mutual interest. India and Switzerland have had cordial and friendly relations based on shared values of democracy and rule of law. India's policy of non-alignment and Switzerland's traditional policy of neutrality has led to a close understanding between the two countries. Both the countries have several bilateral dialogue mechanisms in place and this Financial Dialogue remains amongst the most important. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID cure

Entertainment News Roundup: Barry Jenkins says he feared making slavery drama;Musk boosts his brand on 'Saturday Night Live' and more

5 things you should know about the state of the global economy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran has enriched uranium to up to 63% purity, IAEA says

Fluctuations at Irans Natanz plant pushed the purity to which it enriched uranium to 63, higher than the announced 60 that complicated talks to revive its nuclear deal with world powers, a report by the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Tuesday...

Gas supplies dwindle in U.S. Southeast, prices climb due to pipeline outage

Gas stations from Florida to Virginia began running dry and prices at the pump jumped on Tuesday as the shutdown of the biggest U.S. fuel pipeline by hackers extended into a fifth day and sparked panic buying by motorists. About 7.5 of gas ...

German foreign minister condemns rocket attack on Israel

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas condemned on Tuesday rocket attacks on Israel, saying they must end immediately after Gazas Islamist ruler Hamas said it had fired over 130 rockets towards Tel Aviv in response to an Israeli air strike.The...

Sena was part of govt when Maratha quota law enacted: Fadnavis

Hitting back at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over his remark that the law giving reservation to Marathas was not foolproof, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday reminded him that his party was part of the government when t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021