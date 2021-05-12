Left Menu

US imposes sanctions on 7 individuals involved in financial operations with Hezbollah

The United States on Tuesday (local time) imposed sanctions on seven individuals involved in financial operations with the Hezbollah terror group in a move to continue impeding the group's ability to operate in the global financial system.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-05-2021 02:55 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 02:55 IST
US imposes sanctions on 7 individuals involved in financial operations with Hezbollah
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The United States on Tuesday (local time) imposed sanctions on seven individuals involved in financial operations with the Hezbollah terror group in a move to continue impeding the group's ability to operate in the global financial system. In a statement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said: "Today, the United States is designating seven individuals involved in financial operations with Hezbollah ties to continue impeding the group's ability to operate in the global financial system... both Hezbollah and Al-Qard al-Hassan (AQAH) are already designated under the same authority."

"While AQAH purports to serve the Lebanese people, in practice it illicitly moves funds through shell accounts and facilitators, exposing Lebanese financial institutions to sanctions risk related to conducting business with a designated entity. Moreover, by hoarding cash that is desperately needed by the Lebanese economy, AQAH empowers Hezbollah to build its own support base and compromise the stability of the Lebanese state," he further said. Blinken said that the threat that Hezbollah poses to the US, its allies and interests in the Middle East and globally, calls for countries around the world to take steps to restrict its activities and disrupt its facilitation networks. He applauded European countries and the ones in South and Central America that have taken action against the group over the years.

One of the seven individuals designated, Ibrahim Ali Daher, serves as the director of Hezbollah's Central Finance Unit, which oversees the group's overall budget and spending. The remaining designated individuals used the cover of personal accounts to evade sanctions targeting AQAH and transferred approximately USD 500 million on behalf of AQAH, according to the top US diplomat. "These designations reinforce recent US action against Hezbollah financiers who have provided support or services to Hezbollah. The United States will continue to take action to disrupt Hezbollah's operations," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID cure

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Entertainment News Roundup: Barry Jenkins says he feared making slavery drama;Musk boosts his brand on 'Saturday Night Live' and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Sporting win first Portuguese title in 19 years

Sporting were crowned Portuguese champions for the first time since 2002 when they beat Boavista 1-0 at home on Tuesday.Striker Paulinho struck the only goal of the game in the 36th minute and Ruben Amorims side saw out the win to claim the...

Georgia among first U.S. states to provide COVID-19 shots to kids under 16

When the state of Georgia made COVID-19 vaccinations available to children as young as 12 on Tuesday, Atlanta residents Jenny and Jeffrey Brower rushed to schedule an appointment for their twin 13-year-old girls. As Georgians, they were amo...

Brazil suspends use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant women

Brazils health regulator Anvisa said on Tuesday that it had suspended the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant women after learning that a woman had died from a stroke in an incident seen as possibly related to the immunizati...

US imposes sanctions on 7 individuals involved in financial operations with Hezbollah

The United States on Tuesday local time imposed sanctions on seven individuals involved in financial operations with the Hezbollah terror group in a move to continue impeding the groups ability to operate in the global financial system. In ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021