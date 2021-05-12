Left Menu

Japan expresses 'serious concern' over Israel-Palestine clashes

The Japanese government has expressed concern over the latest developments in East Jerusalem, including the Israel-Palestine clashes and the airstrikes on Tuesday.

ANI | Jerusalem | Updated: 12-05-2021 04:03 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 04:03 IST
Japan expresses 'serious concern' over Israel-Palestine clashes
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Japanese government has expressed concern over the latest developments in East Jerusalem, including the Israel-Palestine clashes and the airstrikes on Tuesday. "The Government of Japan expresses its serious concern about the latest developments surrounding Israel and Palestine, including clashes and violence in East Jerusalem causing a number of injuries as well as the firing of rockets from Gaza," Sputnik quoted the ministry's statement.

Several nations have urged both sides to exercise restraint amid intensifying tensions. On Tuesday, Hamas said that it fired 137 rockets in around five minutes in an apparent attempt to overwhelm the Iron Dome missile defence system. Less than an hour later, two women were killed in an apparently separate attack.One rocket fell next to a bus in Holon, injuring four people, two of them seriously and two of them moderately. Medics said a five-year-old girl was among the wounded in Holon, according to The Times of Israel.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a massage, said Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror groups will "pay a heavy price" for their attacks on central and southern Israel. "Their blood is on their own hands."Defence Minister Benny Gantz said Israel has "a great many targets in the pipeline" that it can yet strike in Gaza. "This is only the start."However, Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh said that it has set a "new balance of power" and achieved victory in "the battle for Jerusalem", reported The Times of Israel.Meanwhile, the rocket attacks have prompted Israeli military forces to ramp up retaliatory airstrikes on Gaza, destroying a 13-story residential building in the city.Israeli bombing raids across Gaza from Monday have killed at least 28 people, including 10 children, and injured at least 152 more, CNN reported citing Palestinian health officials. The Israeli military said it had killed more than 15 militants.Over 630 rockets were fired at Israel from Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon, 200 of which were intercepted by Iron Dome missile defence batteries while 150 others fell short of their targets and landed inside the Strip, according to the army.

The country has been embroiled in conflict over the impending eviction of dozens of Palestinians from East Jerusalem's neighbourhood.Over 70 Palestinians in total are set to be evicted from Sheikh Jarrah in the coming weeks to be replaced by right-wing Jewish Israelis. The Palestinians live in houses built on land that courts have ruled were owned by Jewish religious associations before the establishment of Israel in 1948, reported The Times of Israel.Over 300 Palestinians have been injured in the riots, several of them seriously hurt by rubber-tipped bullets in the head, eye and jaw. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID cure

Entertainment News Roundup: Barry Jenkins says he feared making slavery drama;Musk boosts his brand on 'Saturday Night Live' and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK unveils law to fine social media firms which fail to remove online abuse

Britain said on Wednesday a planned new law would see social media companies fined up to 10 of turnover or 18 million pounds 25 million if they failed to stamp out online abuses such as racist hate crimes, while senior managers could also f...

UK to ban live animal exports for slaughter as part of welfare plan

Britain said on Wednesday it would ban the live export of animals for slaughter and fattening, explore prohibiting the sale of foie gras and formally recognise animals as sentient beings as part of a post-Brexit welfare plan. The government...

Major clashes erupt in Israel's Lod, Netanyahu declares state of emergency

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared a state of emergency in Lod as intense rioting has erupted in the Arab-Jewish city amid escalating tensions between Israel and Palestine. Citing local media, The Times of Israel reporte...

UK government to introduce criticised voter ID law this year

Britains government will introduce a new law this year to crack down on the potential for voter fraud and intimidation by including rules requiring voters to prove their identities, a move critics said could deter people from casting ballot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021