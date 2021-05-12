Left Menu

COVID-19 claims over 425,500 lives in Brazil

Brazil's COVID-19 death toll reached 425,540 on Tuesday, after the Ministry of Health reported 2,311 more deaths from the pandemic in one day.

ANI | Brasilia | Updated: 12-05-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 11:24 IST
COVID-19 claims over 425,500 lives in Brazil
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Brasilia [Brazil], May 12 (Xinhua/ANI): Brazil's COVID-19 death toll reached 425,540 on Tuesday, after the Ministry of Health reported 2,311 more deaths from the pandemic in one day.

In the previous 24 hours, tests also detected 72,715 new cases of COVID-19 infection. Since the country's first case was detected on Feb. 26, 2020, 15,282,705 people in Brazil have tested positive for the virus.

Brazil has the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States. It is facing a new wave of COVID-19 infections, which has resulted in an increase in cases and deaths and the collapse of hospitals incapable of handling the surge of patients.As of Monday, Brazil had vaccinated 53.9 million people against COVID-19 -- 35.9 million (16.96 percent of the population) with the first dose and 18 million (8.54 percent of the population) with both doses. (Xinhua/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Visionet is Supporting Employees During COVID-19

Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoir Visionet, an IT and BPM firm, would be covering 100 percent vaccination costs for all its staff full-time, contract, and intern. The company is already in advanced discussion with private service provide...

Woman, friend arrested for killing husband in Delhi

A 43-year-old woman and her male friend were arrested for allegedly killing her husband following a quarrel between them here, police said on Wednesday.The incident occurred on Saturday in outer Delhis Alipur area, they said, adding the acc...

Covaxin manufacturers have written to us that they are making dispatches according to directives of concerned government officers: Sisodia.

Covaxin manufacturers have written to us that they are making dispatches according to directives of concerned government officers Sisodia....

Drake to receive Artist of the Decade honour at Billboard Music Awards

Canadian rapper and singer Drake will be honoured with Artist of the Decade Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.The announcement was made by NBC and Dick Clark Productions in a statement posted on the official website of Billboard Musi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021