Left Menu

Chinese war plane enters Taiwan air defence zone amid heightened tensions

In yet another incursion amid heightened tensions in Taiwan Strait, a Chinese military plane entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) on Tuesday.

ANI | Taipei | Updated: 12-05-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 15:27 IST
Chinese war plane enters Taiwan air defence zone amid heightened tensions
Chinese and Taiwan flags . Image Credit: ANI

In yet another incursion amid heightened tensions in Taiwan Strait, a Chinese military plane entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) on Tuesday. A single People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare aircraft flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan's ADIZ, according to Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan dispatched fighter jets, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defence missile systems to track the PLAAF aircraft.

So far this month, Beijing has sent aircraft into Taiwan's identification zone on May 2, 4, 6, 7, 8, and 11, all consisting of slow-flying turboprops, Taiwan News reported. Air defence identification zones are early warning systems that help countries detect incursions into their airspace.

Any aircraft entering such an area is supposed to report its route and purpose to the "host" nation, though the zones are classified as international airspace and pilots are not legally bound to make such a notification. Since mid-September of last year, Beijing has stepped up its gray-zone tactics by regularly sending planes into Taiwan's ADIZ, with most instances occurring in the southwest corner of the zone and usually consisting of one to three slow-flying turboprop planes.

Over the past few months, Taiwan has reported incursion by Chinese warplanes into ADIZ almost daily. Last month, Taiwanese premier Su Tseng-chang termed the incursion by Chinese warplanes into Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone (ADZ) as "unnecessary" and "thoughtless".

Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades. Taipei, on the other hand, has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US, which has been repeatedly opposed by Beijing. China has threatened that "Taiwan's independence" means war. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-UEFA begins disciplinary process against three Super League clubs

UEFA has appointed disciplinary inspectors to conduct an investigation into Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus over their attempts to launch a breakaway Super League, European soccers governing body said on Wednesday.The clubs are the only...

China and Russia using digital tech to sabotage and steal, warns UK

It is important to win the hearts and minds of like-minded countries such as India to prevent countries like China and Russia from filling the multilateral vacuum and misusing digital technology to steal and sabotage, UK Foreign Secretary D...

Digital coin ether hits record high as 2021 gains near 500%

Cryptocurrency ether hit a record high on Wednesday, taking gains this year to almost 500 on the back of a growing interest in decentralised finance applications and increasing institutional interest in cryptocurrencies.Ether, the second-bi...

Austria's Kurz being investigated by anti-corruption prosecutors

Anti-corruption prosecutors are investigating Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz over possible false testimony to a parliamentary commission investigating the fallout from the so-called Ibiza sting video that felled a previous government. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021