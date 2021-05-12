Left Menu

Adulterated milk mixed with urea, detergent being sold in Pakistan's Sindh

Sindh Food Authority (SFA) on Friday told the Sindh High Court (SHC) that adulterated milk is being sold in the province causing adverse health effect on the people's health.

ANI | Sindh | Updated: 12-05-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 20:10 IST
Adulterated milk mixed with urea, detergent being sold in Pakistan's Sindh
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Sindh Food Authority (SFA) on Friday told the Sindh High Court (SHC) that adulterated milk is being sold in the province causing adverse health effect on the people's health. Detergent, sodium chloride and urea were found positive in the rapid tests of samples of milk being sold in different parts of the province, reported The News International.

Filing a statement before the SHC on a petition against the sale of milk at increased prices and use of chemicals in milk, the SFA Director Operations submitted that the authority had conducted several raids on milk shops operating in the city as well as other districts of the province and imposed fines on milk sellers found selling adulterated milk. The food authority official submitted that the authority had conducted rapid tests from May 1 to May 5 of samples from 134 milk shops of the province, in which 42 samples were found positive with the presence of detergent, sodium chloride and urea.

He submitted that more than 400 inspection and raids had been conducted in the province by the authority, reported The News International. The SFA informed the SHC that a total of Rs 145,000 fine was imposed on milk sellers for selling substandard milk and a few shops were seized due to adulteration.

Regarding the fixation of milk price, the Karachi additional commissioner submitted that the wholesale rate of milk was fixed at Rs 88.5 per litre whereas the retail price was fixed at Rs 94 per litre. He submitted that the Commissioner Office was continuously raiding shops and imposing fines in case of violations of approved rates, reported The News International. Complaints had been filed before the food authority and the Commissioner Office against the sale of milk at higher rates but no action was taken and instead the Commissioner Office had given a free hand to the milk sellers' association to sell milk at higher rates.

A counsel for the petitioner informed the SHC that the Commissioner Office had failed to perform its lawful duty of ensuring that milk was sold at the notified price in the city. He added that the illegal sale of milk at higher rates had badly affected the lives of the general public, especially children and infants. The high court was requested to direct the food authority and Commissioner Office to ensure that milk was sold at the notified price, and restrain the milk sellers from selling milk at higher rates.

The petitioner also requested the SHC to direct the SFA to ensure that milk available at the shops was free of chemicals so that it did not harm children and others, reported The News International. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Parks not only safe, but essential during pandemic: Drexel study

Parks played an important role for people seeking respite from the toll of social isolation during the pandemic, and they did so without increasing the spread of COVID-19, according to new research from Drexel University. The study looked a...

PM says states should operationalise ventilators in time-bound manner, resolve technical, training issues with manufacturers' help.

PM says states should operationalise ventilators in time-bound manner, resolve technical, training issues with manufacturers help....

Iranian without valid documents arrested

An Iranian, who was eking out a living by strumming a guitar and singing songs in the streets, was arrested here on Wednesday for not carrying proper travel papers and overstaying in the country, police said.The 39-year-old Iran national wa...

Dr Vardhan applauds dedication shown by state administrations in fight against COVID

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare today interacted with State Health Ministers and Principal Secretaries Additional Chief Secretaries of 8 states in the presence of Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Union Minister of S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021