India received 9,284 oxygen concentrators, around 3.44 lakh Remdesivir vials as global aid

India received 9,284 oxygen concentrators, 7,033 oxygen cylinders, 19 oxygen generation plants, 5,933 ventilators/Bi PAP, approximately 3.44 lakh Remdesivir vials delivered/dispatched through road and air, from April 27, 2021, to May 11, 2021, as global aid to fight the second wave of COVID-19, according to an official release. The humongous exercise amply describes the swift clearing and apportioning of global aid by the Government of India (GoI) that has strengthened tertiary medical care across States and Union Territories for COVID management.

In the spirit of goodwill, the global community has been helping India through international donations and aid of COVID-19 relief medical supplies and equipment since 27 April 2021 to support India to address the challenges of COVID management. Various Ministries/Departments of Government of India are seamlessly collaborating through a streamlined and systematic mechanism under the "Whole of Government" approach, for expeditiously delivering the incoming global aid from different countries/organisations to augment India's efforts in fighting the unprecedented surge in COVID in the country, said the release.

The Union Health Ministry has set up a dedicated cell for regular comprehensive monitoring of the entire process of effective immediate allocation and streamlined delivery to the recipient states/UTs. The dedicated Coordination Cell created to coordinate the receipt and allocation of foreign COVID relief material as grants, aid and donations has started functioning from 26th April 2021. A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been framed and implemented by the Health Ministry since May 2nd, 2021.

78,595 vials of Remdesivir from the United States of America landed at Mumbai Airport last night. The vials are being distributed to various States, stated the release. (ANI)

