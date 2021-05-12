Left Menu

India received 9,284 oxygen concentrators, around 3.44 lakh Remdesivir vials as global aid

India received 9,284 oxygen concentrators, 7,033 oxygen cylinders, 19 oxygen generation plants, 5,933 ventilators/Bi PAP, approximately 3.44 lakh Remdesivir vials delivered/dispatched through road and air, from April 27, 2021, to May 11, 2021, as global aid to fight the second wave of COVID-19, according to an official release.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 21:02 IST
India received 9,284 oxygen concentrators, around 3.44 lakh Remdesivir vials as global aid
78,595 vials of Remdesivir from the United States of America landed at Mumbai Airport last night. The vials are being distributed to various States. Image Credit: ANI

India received 9,284 oxygen concentrators, 7,033 oxygen cylinders, 19 oxygen generation plants, 5,933 ventilators/Bi PAP, approximately 3.44 lakh Remdesivir vials delivered/dispatched through road and air, from April 27, 2021, to May 11, 2021, as global aid to fight the second wave of COVID-19, according to an official release. The humongous exercise amply describes the swift clearing and apportioning of global aid by the Government of India (GoI) that has strengthened tertiary medical care across States and Union Territories for COVID management.

In the spirit of goodwill, the global community has been helping India through international donations and aid of COVID-19 relief medical supplies and equipment since 27 April 2021 to support India to address the challenges of COVID management. Various Ministries/Departments of Government of India are seamlessly collaborating through a streamlined and systematic mechanism under the "Whole of Government" approach, for expeditiously delivering the incoming global aid from different countries/organisations to augment India's efforts in fighting the unprecedented surge in COVID in the country, said the release.

The Union Health Ministry has set up a dedicated cell for regular comprehensive monitoring of the entire process of effective immediate allocation and streamlined delivery to the recipient states/UTs. The dedicated Coordination Cell created to coordinate the receipt and allocation of foreign COVID relief material as grants, aid and donations has started functioning from 26th April 2021. A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been framed and implemented by the Health Ministry since May 2nd, 2021.

78,595 vials of Remdesivir from the United States of America landed at Mumbai Airport last night. The vials are being distributed to various States, stated the release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Parks not only safe, but essential during pandemic: Drexel study

Parks played an important role for people seeking respite from the toll of social isolation during the pandemic, and they did so without increasing the spread of COVID-19, according to new research from Drexel University. The study looked a...

PM says states should operationalise ventilators in time-bound manner, resolve technical, training issues with manufacturers' help.

PM says states should operationalise ventilators in time-bound manner, resolve technical, training issues with manufacturers help....

Iranian without valid documents arrested

An Iranian, who was eking out a living by strumming a guitar and singing songs in the streets, was arrested here on Wednesday for not carrying proper travel papers and overstaying in the country, police said.The 39-year-old Iran national wa...

Dr Vardhan applauds dedication shown by state administrations in fight against COVID

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare today interacted with State Health Ministers and Principal Secretaries Additional Chief Secretaries of 8 states in the presence of Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Union Minister of S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021