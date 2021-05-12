Left Menu

China denies interfering in Bangladesh's foreign policy after Beijing envoy warns against joining Quad

China has denied interfering in Bangladesh's foreign policy after Beijing's envoy in Dhaka, Li Jiming, warned Dhaka against joining the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) - a security alliance between India, the US, Japan and Australia.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 12-05-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 21:23 IST
China denies interfering in Bangladesh's foreign policy after Beijing envoy warns against joining Quad
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

China has denied interfering in Bangladesh's foreign policy after Beijing's envoy in Dhaka, Li Jiming, warned Dhaka against joining the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) - a security alliance between India, the US, Japan and Australia. "It is definitely not China that intervenes in other countries' internal affairs in South Asia," reported South China Morning Post (SCMP) quoted Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying as saying on Wednesday.

This comes after Beijing's envoy in Dhaka, Li Jiming, on Monday said the countries' relationship would suffer "substantial damage" if Bangladesh were to join the alliance alongside India, Japan, US and Australia. On Tuesday, Bangladeshi Foreign Minister A. K. Abdul Momen had said that his country had been following a "non-aligned" and "balanced" foreign policy and Beijing should not interfere.

"We are an independent and sovereign state. We decide our foreign policy," Momen said. Momen said Bangladesh is yet to receive any invitations from Quad members and did not expect such comments from China.

China is increasingly concerned over the expansion of the grouping since officials from the US, India and Japan expressed an interest in including more "like-minded" democracies, such as Sri Lanka, South Korea and New Zealand, to counter China's growing power in the region, reported SCMP. The Quad is a strategic informal grouping of four democracies India, Australia, the United States and Japan to counterbalance and check China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

Along with diplomatic engagements, Quad countries also engage in military and naval exercises, freedom of navigation, and rule-based order is the key principle of this informal grouping. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Parks not only safe, but essential during pandemic: Drexel study

Parks played an important role for people seeking respite from the toll of social isolation during the pandemic, and they did so without increasing the spread of COVID-19, according to new research from Drexel University. The study looked a...

PM says states should operationalise ventilators in time-bound manner, resolve technical, training issues with manufacturers' help.

PM says states should operationalise ventilators in time-bound manner, resolve technical, training issues with manufacturers help....

Iranian without valid documents arrested

An Iranian, who was eking out a living by strumming a guitar and singing songs in the streets, was arrested here on Wednesday for not carrying proper travel papers and overstaying in the country, police said.The 39-year-old Iran national wa...

Dr Vardhan applauds dedication shown by state administrations in fight against COVID

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare today interacted with State Health Ministers and Principal Secretaries Additional Chief Secretaries of 8 states in the presence of Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Union Minister of S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021