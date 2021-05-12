Left Menu

WHO confirms COVID-19 variant B.1.617 has three sub-lineages

COVID-19 variant B.1.617, which was first identified in India last year and has been classified as a variant of global concern, has three sub-lineages, a senior World Health Organization (WHO) official informed on Wednesday.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 12-05-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 21:32 IST
WHO confirms COVID-19 variant B.1.617 has three sub-lineages
Technical lead COVID-19, World Health Organization (WHO) Health Emergencies programme Dr Maria Van Kerkhove (ANI). Image Credit: ANI

COVID-19 variant B.1.617, which was first identified in India last year and has been classified as a variant of global concern, has three sub-lineages, a senior World Health Organization (WHO) official informed on Wednesday. "Our team has been discussing with our virus evolution group. Everything we know about it in terms of transferability, studies that are being done, in India as well as in other countries where this virus is circulating. It is important to note that B.1.617 has three sub-lineages- .1, .2, .3," Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, Technical lead COVID-19 at WHO said while updating press about coronavirus variant B.1.617.

Regarding the transferability of B.1.617 - 'variant of concern', Kerkhove said, "In consultation with our virus evolution working group and our teams, there is some information about increased transferability of B.1.617. There is a pre-print that is out, this is a paper that has not undergone preview and has limited number of patients. So, guessing there is some reduced neutralisation, as such, we are classifying this a variant of concern at the global level." Kerkhove also informed that much less study has been done regarding B.1.617 variant.

"We don't have anything to suggest, diagnostic, therapeutic don't work. This is important, what we do, even though there is increased transferability demonstrated by some preliminary study, we need much more information on this variant." "We need more targeted sequencing, to be done and shared in India, elsewhere so we know how much of this virus is circulating. We need more information on epidemiological studies that are underway, these studies which are evaluating neutralisation severity from the information that we have. We will continue to see variants emerge, variants of concern around the world and we must do everything we can to really limit the spread," added the Technical lead COVID-19 at WHO.

Earlier, WHO clarified that it does not identify viruses or variants with names of countries they are first reported from. The UN health body urged all to refer to the variants by their scientific names. "WHO does not identify viruses or variants with names of countries they are first reported from. We refer to them by their scientific names and request all to do the same for consistency," tweeted WHO South-East Asia.

The WHO's clarification comes after the Indian government said the WHO has not associated the term "Indian Variant" with the B.1.617 variant, which was first found in India, in its weekly epidemiological update on the pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Blinken in call with Israeli PM Netanyahu voiced concern over rocket attacks on Israel

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, the U.S. State Department said, as hostilities between Israel and Palestinian militants have escalated to thei...

Equitas SFB collection efficiency at over 105 pc in Apr; sees impact in current month due to lockdown

Equitas Small Finance Bank SFB on Wednesday said its collection efficiency in April this year has reached over 105 per cent, with the corporate sector contributing the highest. Collection efficiency represents total collections during a mon...

Jaishankar speaks to foreign ministers of Kuwait, Saudi Arabia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday spoke to foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, focusing on the coronavirus pandemic. Following his conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, Jaisha...

Madhya Pradesh gearing up for third wave of COVID-19: Minister

Claiming that the second wave of COVID-19 has slowed down in Madhya Pradesh, state minister Dr Prabhu Ram Choudhary on Wednesday said that in view of the threat of the third wave, the government has started enhancing its basic infrastructur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021