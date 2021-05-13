Left Menu

US CDC recommends Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for 12-15 yrs old

An advisory panel of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday (local time) recommended the use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged between 12 and 15.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-05-2021 03:11 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 02:47 IST
US CDC recommends Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for 12-15 yrs old
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

An advisory panel of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday (local time) recommended the use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged between 12 and 15. The 14-0 vote, with one recusal from the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices was part of the final process before the shot becomes widely available to the younger population, reported The Hill.

Once CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signs off on the panel's recommendation, vaccinations will begin in most states, although some clinics in states including Pennsylvania, Maine and Georgia did not wait, it further said. This comes after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorised the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to children in the age group of 12-15 years.

Amending the Emergency Use Approval (EUA) issued on December 11, 2020, for administration in individuals above the age of 16, FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said: "The FDA's expansion of the emergency use authorisation for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to include adolescents 12 through 15 years of age is a significant step in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic." "Today's action allows for a younger population to be protected from COVID-19, bringing us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and to ending the pandemic. Parents and guardians can rest assured that the agency undertook a rigorous and thorough review of all available data, as we have with all of our COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorisations," she added.

Since December last year, companies have delivered more than 170 million doses of the vaccine across the US. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was also determined to be more than 91 per cent effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 at least six months after the second dose.

A recent poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation showed limited eagerness for parents to get their children vaccinated, and that parents' views on inoculating their children lined up with whether they planned to get vaccinated themselves, The Hill reported. Only 30 per cent of parents with kids ages 12 to 15 said they'll get their child vaccinated right away, 26 per cent wanted to wait to see how it's working, 18 per cent said they will vaccinate only if their child's school requires it and 23 per cent said they will definitely not get their child vaccinated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

Entertainment News Roundup: Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows; Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 deaths rise by record 4,205; Taiwan warns on rising COVID-19 risk, stocks tank and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat to consider crematorium workers as corona warriors

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday said that the state government will consider crematorium employees as corona warriors and provide them all the benefits with effect from April 1, 2020. The state government will also provide ...

Colonial Pipeline begins restart as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

Colonial Pipeline said on Wednesday it has begun to restart the nations largest pipeline network, six days after a ransomware attack prompted it to shut the line, triggering fuel shortages and panic buying in the southeastern United States....

Israel steps up Gaza offensive, kills senior Hamas figures

Israel has pressed ahead with a fierce military offensive in the Gaza Strip, killing as many as 10 senior Hamas military figures and toppling a pair of high-rise towers housing Hamas facilities in a series of airstrikes. The Islamic militan...

Colonial Pipeline has no plan to pay ransom to hackers -sources

Colonial Pipeline does not plan to pay the ransom demanded by hackers who have encrypted its data, according to sources familiar with the companys response on Wednesday. The hack prompted a pipeline shutdown that is now in its sixth day and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021