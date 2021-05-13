Left Menu

COVID-19: India receives 200 oxygen concentrators from Indonesia

As India continues to battle against second wave of the COVID-19, a consignment of 200 oxygen concentrators from Indonesia reached the Delhi Airport in early hours of Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 03:06 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 03:06 IST
A consignment of medical supplies from Indonesia reaches Delhi Airport. Image Credit: ANI

As India continues to battle against second wave of the COVID-19, a consignment of 200 oxygen concentrators from Indonesia reached the Delhi Airport in early hours of Thursday. "Further deepening our millennia old civilisational links. Welcome shipment of 200 oxygen concentrators from our friendly maritime neighbour Indonesia," tweeted Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) had earlier airlifted four cryogenic oxygen containers from Jakarta, Indonesia. Meanwhile, France Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain informed that the second shipment of 40 tons of oxygen reached India on Wednesday.

In a tweet, Lenain said, "The second shipment of 40 tons of oxygen, donated by France's Air Liquide Group and filled in Qatar reaches Mumbai. Thanks to Indian Navy's frigate INS Tarkash." Amid the massive surge in COVID cases, India received global support in the form of PPE kits, medical equipment, oxygen concentrators, and oxygen cylinders, and other medical aids.

Several other countries including the United Kingdom, the US and Germany have also announced plans to support India. With 4,205 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, India reported another grim record of the highest single-day death toll in one day, as per data from the union health ministry on Wednesday. The last record was reported on May 7, with 4,187 deaths.

A total of 3,48,421 new COVID-19 cases and 3,55,338 discharges were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the country's total positive cases so far to 2,33,40,938. This includes 1,93,82,642 discharges and 2,54,197 deaths. There are currently 37,04,099 active cases in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

