Left Menu

Colonial Pipeline restarts operations after shutdown due to cyberattack

The Colonial Pipeline on Wednesday (local time) announced that it has begun a restart of its operations, days after a cyberattack forced the company to shut down, leading to gas shortages in the United States.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-05-2021 05:59 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 05:59 IST
Colonial Pipeline restarts operations after shutdown due to cyberattack
Colonial Pipeline (Credit: Reuters Pictures). Image Credit: ANI

The Colonial Pipeline on Wednesday (local time) announced that it has begun a restart of its operations, days after a cyberattack forced the company to shut down, leading to gas shortages in the United States. According to The Hill, it began the restart at about 5 pm on Wednesday, but it will take "several days" for product delivery to return to normal, the company said in a statement.

"Colonial will move as much gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel as is safely possible and will continue to do so until markets return to normal," the company said. The Colonial Pipeline, which carries about 45 per cent of the fuel consumed on the US East Coast, was hit by a cyberattack last Friday, resulting in the pipeline shutdown and a rise in gas prices.

More than 1,000 gas stations in the United States have been hit with fuel shortages, US media reported on Wednesday. The US Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday issued an emergency fuel waiver to help eliminate shortages in DC, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Virginia in the wake of the attack on the pipeline. The measure will remain in effect through May 18.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 68 per cent of gas stations in North Carolina, 49 per cent of gas stations in Virginia, and 45 per cent of gas stations in South Carolina and Georgia had no fuel, according to gas price website GasBuddy, reported The Hill. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had declared a state of emergency for the US state after the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, Sputnik reported local media.

DeSantis signed an executive order to direct state emergency management officials to work jointly with federal and local officials, and activate the Florida National Guard, as needed. Earlier before Colonial Pipeline's restart of operations, US President Joe Biden issued an executive order to improve the country's cybersecurity.

"The United States faces persistent and increasingly sophisticated malicious cyber campaigns that threaten the public sector, the private sector, and ultimately the American people's security and privacy. The Federal Government must improve its efforts to identify, deter, protect against, detect, and respond to these actions and actors," his order read. "The Executive Order ensures that IT Service Providers are able to share information with the government and requires them to share certain breach information," the White House said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

Entertainment News Roundup: Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows; Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 deaths rise by record 4,205; Taiwan warns on rising COVID-19 risk, stocks tank and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India received USD83 billion in remittances in 2020: World Bank report

India received over USD83 billion in remittances in 2020, a drop of just 0.2 per cent from the previous year, despite a pandemic that devastated the world economy, according to a World Bank report.China, which received USD59.5 billion in re...

Australia in 'active talks' with Moderna to produce COVID-19 vaccines onshore

Australia is in active talks with COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna Inc to establish a domestic manufacturing facility for shots, Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Thursday, the day after securing 25 million doses from the company.Moderna on W...

BHP, Rio, Vale launch contest to cut haul truck emissions

The worlds top three iron ore miners on Thursday launched a competition to crowdsource efficient ways to deliver power to battery-electric haulage truck fleets as they strive to cut greenhouse gas emissions. The Charge on Innovation Challen...

Hong Kong volunteers aid injured turtles after 'mercy release'

At a drainage pool near a popular hiking site in Hong Kongs rural Tai Po district, a group of volunteers armed with snorkels, nets and gloves wade through the muddy water to find dozens of turtles left there by residents.The red-eared slide...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021