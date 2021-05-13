Left Menu

Thousands of Chinese rally behind mother's call for transparent probe into son's death

Thousands of Chinese people have voiced their anger and expressed their support to 'calls for transparent probe' by a woman, who lost her 17-year-old child in his school, after an initial investigation by the education department of Chengdu and police suggested that the boy had died by suicide.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 13-05-2021 06:55 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 06:55 IST
Thousands of Chinese rally behind mother's call for transparent probe into son's death
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Thousands of Chinese people have voiced their anger and expressed their support to 'calls for transparent probe' by a woman, who lost her 17-year-old child in his school, after an initial investigation by the education department of Chengdu and police suggested that the boy had died by suicide. The education bureau in Chengdu's Chenghua district issued a one-page statement on Tuesday saying that a student surnamed Lin at Chengdu No 49 Middle School was found to have jumped to his death "due to personal problems" on Sunday, which sparked an uproar, reported South China Morning Post (SCMP).

They also said that there was no evidence suggesting foul play, and they had not found "problems such as corporal punishment, verbal violence, teachers' misconduct and bullying" at the school. "After on-site inspections, speaking to witnesses, checking surveillance records, inspecting electronic data, checking documentary evidence and autopsy, it was determined that Lin died by falling from a high place," the police later said, supporting the investigation.

However, Lin's mother, Lu, who had already questioned the transparency of the initial investigation, said that "too many unanswered questions" still remained. "It was Mother's Day. My son said 'happy Mother's Day' to me before he went to school," Lu wrote on the Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo.

Lu also alleged that the police took over two hours to notify her after the incident, while her request to view the complete surveillance camera footage was rejected, reported SCMP. "I wanted to check with classmates and teachers about what happened... But the school immediately dismissed all the students in the class and warned them to keep quiet ... We spent the night waiting outside the school entrance but we still got no answers," she further said.

Her comments caused uproar online as thousands voiced their anger and backed her call for greater transparency, SCMP reported. "There were no details, no timeline, no surveillance footage, no autopsy report, no witnesses' accounts, yet they concluded that his death was due to 'personal problems'?" one person said.

Even official Chinese media weighed in by saying that all questions must be answered without delay. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

Entertainment News Roundup: Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows; Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 deaths rise by record 4,205; Taiwan warns on rising COVID-19 risk, stocks tank and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Apple says 'Chaos Monkeys' author hired in ads business has left company

Apple Inc on Wednesday said Antonio Garca Martnez, a former Facebook Inc product manager who joined Apple recently to work in its advertising business, is no longer with the company.Garca Martnez, who came to Silicon Valley after a stint on...

Rajasthan to float global tender to buy 1 cr COVID vaccine doses

The Rajasthan state cabinet on Wednesday gave the nod to float a global tender to purchase 1 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines. The state government has also issued orders to establish 105 oxygen plants in 62 places.During the Cabinet meetin...

Uttarakhand: No deaths reported in Kainchi Dham cloud burst

No lives were lost in the cloud burst incident that took place in the Kainchi Dham area of Uttarakhands Tehri district, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar informed. The incident was reported around 5 pm on Wednesday.Around 12 to 13 shops have been...

Biden plans remarks on Colonial Pipeline Thursday

President Joe Biden plans to talk about the Colonial Pipeline shutdown in remarks on Thursday, according to his schedule for the day released late on Wednesday. Bidens goal is to reassure Americans after a ransomware attack forced the pipel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021