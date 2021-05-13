Left Menu

Time for businesses in Myanmar to take stand on rights violations: UN experts

A group of UN experts on Wednesday (local time) called on businesses in Myanmar to uphold their human rights responsibilities and put pressure on the military junta to halt grave human rights violations.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 13-05-2021 09:36 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 09:36 IST
Time for businesses in Myanmar to take stand on rights violations: UN experts
Representatve image. Image Credit: ANI

A group of UN experts on Wednesday (local time) called on businesses in Myanmar to uphold their human rights responsibilities and put pressure on the military junta to halt grave human rights violations. According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), the military coup of February 1 has placed businesses with operations or business relations in Myanmar in a challenging situation.

"While some businesses have reiterated their public support for the rule of law and human rights, and cut ties with the junta, many continue to engage in business with the military as if nothing has happened," the UN experts said. They urged companies to act in line with the Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights to avoid contributing to human rights violations.

Surya Deva, Vice-Chair of the Working Group on Business and Human Rights said, "Because the risk of gross human rights violations has greatly increased in Myanmar, action by States and human rights due diligence by business, and investors, should be rapidly and proportionately heightened." "Businesses, both individually and collectively, should exert the maximum leverage on the military in Myanmar to halt what the High Commissioner for Human Rights has said may amount to crimes against humanity," said the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, Tom Andrews.

According to OHCHR, information suggests that the military's economic interests, including access to arms and technology, remain largely untouched and unchallenged by other States, and businesses operating in the country. "The revenues that the military earns from domestic, and foreign businesses substantially enhances its ability and capacity to carry out these grave violations," Andrews added.

The UN experts further noted that possible steps, such as suspension of payments and financial flows that may aid the perpetration rights violations, should target the military and have the minimum possible negative impact on the rights of employees and the general population. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

Entertainment News Roundup: Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows; Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 deaths rise by record 4,205; Taiwan warns on rising COVID-19 risk, stocks tank and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rebic nets swift hat trick as Milan beats Torino 7-0

Ante Rebic netted a 12-minute hat-trick in the second half to help AC Milan rout Torino 7-0 in Serie A and strengthen its chances to qualify for the Champions League.Theo Hernndez also scored twice on Wednesday as Milan remained level on po...

Ex-cops in Floyd death claim witness coercion, harm of leak

Attorneys for three former Minneapolis officers awaiting trial in George Floyds death will be in court Thursday to argue pretrial motions, including a request that prosecutors be sanctioned after media reports that Derek Chauvin had planned...

Arsenal beats Chelsea 1-0 after pouncing on Jorginho howler

Emile Smith Rowe took advantage of a defensive howler to score the winner as Arsenal beat Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge to stop the hosts from moving third in the Premier League.Italy midfielder Jorginhos attempted back pass on Wednesday l...

Sensex skids for 2nd day as inflation worries haunt global equities

The BSE Sensex spiraled lower for the second straight session on Wednesday, weighed by heavy selling in banking and finance stocks, as global equities extended their losses on concerns that soaring commodity prices will trigger earlier-than...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021