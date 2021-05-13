Left Menu

Jaishankar conveys condolences to kin of Kerala woman who died in Israel

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday joined Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, in expressing condolences to the family of a Kerala woman who died in a rocket attack in Israel.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 11:03 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 11:03 IST
Jaishankar conveys condolences to kin of Kerala woman who died in Israel
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday joined Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, in expressing condolences to the family of a Kerala woman who died in a rocket attack in Israel. "I join V Muraleedharan in expressing my deepest condolences to the family," EAM Jaishankar tweeted.

Soumya Santosh, a 30-year-old Indian woman hailing from Idukki in Kerala was among those killed in a rocket attack by a Palestinian Islamist group in Israel on Tuesday. She was working as a caretaker to an elderly woman at a house in the Ashkelon, which borders the Gaza strip. According to her family, she was living in Israel for the last seven years. Her husband and nine-year-old son are living in Kerala.

On Wednesday, MoS Muraleedharan had said that he is in constant touch with the bereaved family. "Following the tragic demise of Soumya Santhosh in Israel, all efforts are being made to bring her mortal remains to Kerala at the earliest. I am in constant touch with the bereaved family. My heart goes out to her family at this time of grief," Muraleedharan tweeted. Israeli ambassador Ron Malka had said that he has spoken to the family of Soumya Santosh and extended his condolences on behalf of the state of Israel.

Taking to Twitter, Malka said his heart goes out to Santosh's nine-year-old son, who lost his mother at such a young age. "I just spoke to the family of Ms. Soumya Santosh, the victim of the Hamas terrorist strike. I expressed my sorrow for their unfortunate loss & extended my condolences on behalf of the state of Israel. The whole country is mourning her loss & we are here for them," Malka had tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

Entertainment News Roundup: Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows; Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

50 employees Bharat Biotech test COVID-19 positive; Joint MD's tweet draws bouquets and brickbats

Bharat Biotechs Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ellas tweet saying 50 of their employees tested positive for COVID received bouquets and brickbats from netizens with some saying Covaxin was saving lives while a few questioned as to why the...

Nurses, nonprofits, others take vaccine to homebound people

For months, Victoria McAllister searched online to make a vaccination appointment. Unlike other people who can hop into a car, though, she has ruptured discs that could slice her spinal cord if she hits a pothole or her wheelchair bumps flo...

Pink-coloured sports beverages can boost exercise performance: Study

Want to run faster Chug a pink-coloured drink to boost your exercise performance A new study has found that pink-coloured sports beverages can boost performance by 4.4 per cent over clear fluids. The study, published in the journal Frontier...

Maha: Dharashiv Sugar Factory starts oxygen production

The Dharashiv Sugar Factory has started producing medical oxygen at its plant here in Maharashtra in view of the high demand for life-saving gas for COVID-19 patients, a senior official from the unit said.After making certain changes in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021