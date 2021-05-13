Jaishankar conveys condolences to kin of Kerala woman who died in Israel

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday joined Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, in expressing condolences to the family of a Kerala woman who died in a rocket attack in Israel. "I join V Muraleedharan in expressing my deepest condolences to the family," EAM Jaishankar tweeted.

Soumya Santosh, a 30-year-old Indian woman hailing from Idukki in Kerala was among those killed in a rocket attack by a Palestinian Islamist group in Israel on Tuesday. She was working as a caretaker to an elderly woman at a house in the Ashkelon, which borders the Gaza strip. According to her family, she was living in Israel for the last seven years. Her husband and nine-year-old son are living in Kerala.

On Wednesday, MoS Muraleedharan had said that he is in constant touch with the bereaved family. "Following the tragic demise of Soumya Santhosh in Israel, all efforts are being made to bring her mortal remains to Kerala at the earliest. I am in constant touch with the bereaved family. My heart goes out to her family at this time of grief," Muraleedharan tweeted. Israeli ambassador Ron Malka had said that he has spoken to the family of Soumya Santosh and extended his condolences on behalf of the state of Israel.

Taking to Twitter, Malka said his heart goes out to Santosh's nine-year-old son, who lost his mother at such a young age. "I just spoke to the family of Ms. Soumya Santosh, the victim of the Hamas terrorist strike. I expressed my sorrow for their unfortunate loss & extended my condolences on behalf of the state of Israel. The whole country is mourning her loss & we are here for them," Malka had tweeted. (ANI)

