Left Menu

Pak Foreign Minister says no to US military bases on its soil

Amid the final drawdown of US and NATO troops from Afghanistan, Pakistan has made it clear that it will not allow any foreign military bases on its soil after the pullback of foreign forces from the neighbouring country.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 13-05-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 12:32 IST
Pak Foreign Minister says no to US military bases on its soil
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the final drawdown of US and NATO troops from Afghanistan, Pakistan has made it clear that it will not allow any foreign military bases on its soil after the pullback of foreign forces from the neighbouring country. "We will not allow boots on the ground or military bases on our territory," Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told media in Islamabad on Tuesday, as quoted by Pajhwok Afghan News agency.

This comes as the Joe Biden administration is reportedly in talks with several Central Asian countries on where it could redeploy troops to prevent Afghanistan from becoming a base for terrorist groups like Al-Qaeda. The Pakistan foreign minister said that Islamabad firmly stood with Afghanistan in its efforts for peace, prosperity, and national reconciliation. "We will remain partners in peace with Afghanistan and will continue to play our role as a facilitator," he added.

Qureshi stressed that a negotiated political solution was in the interest of Afghanistan. Furthermore, he welcomed the latest ceasefire between the Taliban and the Afghan government and, hoping this latest development would create a conducive environment for talks. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani attaches great importance to the role of Pakistan in establishing peace in Afghanistan and the country's influence on the Taliban, the Presidential Palace said on Monday after Ghani's meeting with Pakistan army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Afghanistan and Pakistan have no choice but to opt for mutual respect, good neighbourliness, and economic cooperation, Ghani added. Ghani further said that there is no military solution for the ongoing war in Afghanistan and that the Taliban's insistence to stick to a military solution is unacceptable for the people of Afghanistan.

He termed stability in the two countries interrelated to each other and called for an effective and sincere role to be played by Pakistan for ensuring enduring peace in Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

Entertainment News Roundup: Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows; Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China stocks end lower on soft bank lending, Sino-U.S. tensions

China stocks ended lower on Thursday after the countrys latest bank lending data missed forecasts, and as Sino-U.S. tensions weighed. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.0 to 4,992.97, while the Shanghai Composite Index shed 1 to 3,429.54 po...

Thermo Fisher Scientific commits $10 million to support India’s fight against COVID-19

Mumbai, India May 13 2021 -Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, has pledged 10 million as its contribution to Indias fight against COVID-19. As COVID-19 cases continue to escalate, this support aims to offer cash ...

Madhya Pradesh govt announces free education for kids orphaned due to COVID-19

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday announced that children who lost their parents or guardians to COVID will be provided free education and Rs 5,000 monthly pension. We cannot leave such families, we are the gov...

Lockdown-like restrictions extended in Maharashtra till June 1

The Maharashtra government on Thursday extended the lockdown-like restrictions in the state till June 1 to break the chain of COVID-19.Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte in an order said the curbs will remain in force till 7 am on June 1.As per ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021