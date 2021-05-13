Left Menu

India focusing on J-K's development despite COVID-19 challenges: Saudi Gazette

Noting the positive initiatives taken by the Indian government in Jammu and Kashmir, Saudi Gazette has said that the Centre is undertaking various development and public welfare programmes to transform the region despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Jeddah | Updated: 13-05-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 15:10 IST
India focusing on J-K's development despite COVID-19 challenges: Saudi Gazette
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Noting the positive initiatives taken by the Indian government in Jammu and Kashmir, Saudi Gazette has said that the Centre is undertaking various development and public welfare programmes to transform the region despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370, the Saudi daily noted that the democratic machinery in J&K has been strengthened especially the three-tier local governance model by holding elections to Block Development Councils and District Development Councils.

"The 'Panchayati Raj' system has been strengthened through the devolution of functions and funds of more than USD 200 million in 2020 for efficient grassroots governance that has led to the union territory of J&K receiving three national awards for socio-economic development," the newspaper report said. It further said that various central laws have been successfully implemented including those designed to protect and promote social, economic, and political rights.

The newspaper also highlighted how the largest expansion in J&K in 70 years has been made in the education sector by establishing 50 new educational institutions offering 25,000 seats to students. According to the Saudi Gazette's report, hundreds of projects worth more than USD 80 million have been completed, and more than 2,000 projects worth nearly USD 800 million have been approved to boost infrastructure development in J&K.

Amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the daily also noted how the government has stepped up its efforts to combat the situation in the field of healthcare infrastructure and vaccination. Summing up the efforts taken by the government in J-K, the newspaper said that, "With the change in the mindset of the people, a new era of development, opportunity, hope, and prosperity has begun." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-How big is Bitcoin's carbon footprint?

Tesla boss Elon Musks sudden u-turn over accepting bitcoin to buy his electric vehicles has thrust the cryptocurrencys energy usage into the headlights. Some Tesla investors, along with environmentalists, have been increasingly critical abo...

Two more functionaries quit MNM citing personal reasons

Two more Makkal Needhi Maiam functionaries, including senior leader and former IAS Officer Santhosh Babu, called it quits from the Kamal Haasan-led party on Thursday, citing personal reasons.Babu, General Secretary HQ and state secretary Pa...

Centre should cap vaccine prices; companies cannot be allowed to earn huge profits during crisis: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Centre should cap vaccine prices companies cannot be allowed to earn huge profits during crisis Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain....

Malaysia's new COVID-19 cases highest in 3 months

Malaysia on Thursday reported its highest number of new coronavirus cases in more than three months, as the Southeast Asian country deals with a fresh spike in infections. The health ministry reported 4,855 new cases - the highest since Jan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021