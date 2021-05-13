Left Menu

Taiwan chides China for using COVID-19 vaccines as political tool

Taiwan has condemned the Chinese government for using vaccines as a political tool to pressure the Tapei's diplomatic allies to switch allegiance after Honduras said it is mulling the possibility of opening a trade office in China in a bid to acquire COVID-19 vaccines.

ANI | Taipei | Updated: 13-05-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 15:45 IST
Taiwan chides China for using COVID-19 vaccines as political tool
Chinese and Taiwan flags . Image Credit: ANI

Taiwan has condemned the Chinese government for using vaccines as a political tool to pressure the Tapei's diplomatic allies to switch allegiance after Honduras said it is mulling the possibility of opening a trade office in China in a bid to acquire COVID-19 vaccines. In a televised speech on Tuesday, Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez said his government was willing to do "whatever was necessary to help its people" during the global pandemic, Focus Taiwan reported. Honduras does not have formal relations with China.

If necessary, the Honduran government would open a trade office in China "because it is in the best interest of the Honduran people," he had said. Reacting to the development, Taiwan foreign ministry spokesperson Joanne Ou on Wednesday reiterated the government's position that it has been doing everything it can to help the Central American ally procure COVID-19 vaccines.

She also condemned Beijing's ongoing "vaccine diplomacy," which uses vaccines as a political tool to pressure the nation's diplomatic allies to switch allegiance, Focus Taiwan reported. Honduran foreign minister Mireya Aguero de Corrales has pledged that bilateral relations will be not be affected by the country's lack of vaccines, she added.

While other Latin American nations are receiving Chinese vaccines, Honduras and Guatemala who have ties with Taipei rather than Beijing, are not receiving such supplies. Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.

Taipei, on the other hand, has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US, which has been repeatedly opposed by Beijing. China has threatened that "Taiwan's independence" means war. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-How big is Bitcoin's carbon footprint?

Tesla boss Elon Musks sudden u-turn over accepting bitcoin to buy his electric vehicles has thrust the cryptocurrencys energy usage into the headlights. Some Tesla investors, along with environmentalists, have been increasingly critical abo...

Two more functionaries quit MNM citing personal reasons

Two more Makkal Needhi Maiam functionaries, including senior leader and former IAS Officer Santhosh Babu, called it quits from the Kamal Haasan-led party on Thursday, citing personal reasons.Babu, General Secretary HQ and state secretary Pa...

Centre should cap vaccine prices; companies cannot be allowed to earn huge profits during crisis: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Centre should cap vaccine prices companies cannot be allowed to earn huge profits during crisis Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain....

Malaysia's new COVID-19 cases highest in 3 months

Malaysia on Thursday reported its highest number of new coronavirus cases in more than three months, as the Southeast Asian country deals with a fresh spike in infections. The health ministry reported 4,855 new cases - the highest since Jan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021