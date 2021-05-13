Left Menu

China's shrinking labour force could impact economic growth in coming decades

The Chinese economy is growing fast but its shrinking labour force "could place a cap on China's potential economic growth" in coming decades, according to a government advisor.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 13-05-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 18:28 IST
China's shrinking labour force could impact economic growth in coming decades
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Chinese economy is growing fast but its shrinking labour force "could place a cap on China's potential economic growth" in coming decades, according to a government advisor. The Census data released on Tuesday showed that China's total population rose by 5.8 per cent over the past decade -- the slowest pace of growth since at least the 1960s. It also showed the country's labour force is getting smaller.

The number of people aged between 15 and 59 dropped below 900 million to about 63 percent of the population -- down some 7 percentage points from a decade earlier. Lin Yifu, a government adviser and former World Bank chief economist, predicted at a government forum in March that could happen as early as 2030 -- if it maintains an annual growth rate of between 5 per cent and 6 per cent over the next decade, CNN reported.

An accelerated drop in the labour force could make that tough. China's labour force could shrink by about 5 per cent over the next decade, according to calculations by Yue Su, an economist at the Economist Intelligence Unit in London. "The likely consequent drop in the labour force, which has been falling since 2017, will place a cap on China's potential economic growth," Yue said Tuesday. "The demographic dividend that propelled the country's economic rise over recent decades is set to dissipate quickly."

China currently has as many elderly people as Japan in the early 1990s. However, China's current GDP per capita -- a broad measure of a country's standard of living -- is just USD 10,504, compared to Japan's USD 31,465 in 1992, according to World Bank data.

"The brutal fact is that China is aging rapidly," said Larry Hu, chief China economist for Macquarie Group, in a research report on Tuesday. "A more brutal fact is that China is getting old before getting rich." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two men held for robbing Romanian woman in southeast Delhi

A 23-year-old former manager of a dairy product company and his friend were arrested for allegedly robbing a Romanian woman in southeast Delhis Lajpat Nagar area, police said on Thursday.The accused have been identified as Hardik Arya, a re...

AMU deaths: Adityanath visits university to review COVID-19 situation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited AMU on Thursday to take stock of the coronavirus situation at the university, where at least 35 serving and retired faculty members have died due to COVID or COVID-like symptoms in the re...

5 lakh COVID home isolation kits to be procured, delivery in 1 hour: Dr Narayana

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state COVID task force head Dr C N Ashwatha Narayana on Thursday said the government is making efforts to procure 5 lakh home isolation kits and will deliver them to COVID-infected patients at their doors...

Intruder spotted on grounds of Ben Affleck's Los Angeles mansion

An intruder apparently posing as a security guard was spotted scaling the perimeter gate of Ben Afflecks USD 20 million Los Angeles mansion before fleeing on a getaway bicycle, according to photos and police. According to Page Six, the man ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021