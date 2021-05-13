Left Menu

S Balachandran appointed next Ambassador to Suriname

S. Balachandran has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Suriname, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 19:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

S. Balachandran has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Suriname, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed on Thursday. Balachandran is currently the Consul General of India in Jaffna.

"S. Balachandran (YOA: 2005), presently Consul General of India in Jaffna, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Suriname," the MEA stated. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the MEA added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

