S Balachandran appointed next Ambassador to Suriname

S. Balachandran has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Suriname, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed on Thursday. Balachandran is currently the Consul General of India in Jaffna.

"S. Balachandran (YOA: 2005), presently Consul General of India in Jaffna, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Suriname," the MEA stated. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the MEA added. (ANI)

