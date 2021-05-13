Arrangements being made to bring mortal remains of Kerala woman killed in Israel: Dy envoy

The Israeli embassy is in touch with the family of a Kerala woman who was killed in a rocket attack in Israel city of Ashkelon, said Israeli deputy envoy Rony Yedidia Clein, adding that arrangements are being made to bring her mortal remains to India. Soumya Santosh, a 30-year-old Indian woman hailing from Idukki in Kerala was among those killed in a rocket attack by a Palestinian Islamist group in Israel on Tuesday.

She was working as a caretaker to an elderly woman at a house in the Ashkelon, which borders the Gaza strip. According to her family, she was living in Israel for the last seven years. Her husband and nine-year-old son are living in Kerala.

"We have been in touch with the family. She was talking to her husband when this happened and I can imagine how horrendous it's for the husband. I can only sympathise with what he must be feeling," Clein said in an exclusive interview with ANI. "Ambassador [Ron Malka] spoke with the family yesterday and conveyed his condolences and condolences of entire Israel. We're in touch with the family and with the embassy in Tel Aviv that is arranging to have her body flown back to India, to be properly taken care of," she added.

Israeli ambassador Ron Malka on Wednesday said that he has spoken to the family of Soumya Santosh and extended his condolences on behalf of the state of Israel. Taking to Twitter, Malka said his heart goes out to Santosh's nine-year-old son, who lost his mother at such a young age.

"I just spoke to the family of Ms Soumya Santosh, the victim of the Hamas terrorist strike. I expressed my sorrow for their unfortunate loss and extended my condolences on behalf of the state of Israel. The whole country is mourning her loss and we are here for them," Malka had tweeted. (ANI)

