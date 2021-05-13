Kerala woman's mortal remains likely to reach India by Saturday, Israel says committed to protect everyone

Left Menu

The mortal remains of a Kerala woman, who was killed in a rocket attack in the Israeli city of Ashkelon, are likely to be brought in on a flight later this week, said Israeli Deputy envoy Rony Yedidia Clein.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 23:02 IST
Israeli Deputy envoy Rony Yedidia Clein. Image Credit: ANI

The mortal remains of a Kerala woman, who was killed in a rocket attack in the Israeli city of Ashkelon, are likely to be brought in on a flight later this week, said Israeli Deputy envoy Rony Yedidia Clein. In an exclusive interview with ANI, the envoy said Israel is protecting everyone within the country amid violence between Israeli forces and Hamas.

"Indian embassy had a call with one airline today. If everything goes as per plan, her (Kerala woman killed in a rocket attack on Israel) mortal remains will be brought in on a flight on Friday night/Saturday morning. It will land here (Delhi) and transported to her village," she said. Soumya Santosh, a 30-year-old Indian woman hailing from Idukki in Kerala, was among those killed in a rocket attack by a Palestinian Islamist group in Israel on Tuesday.

She was working as a caretaker to an elderly woman at a house in the Ashkelon, which borders the Gaza strip. According to her family, she was living in Israel for the last seven years. Her husband and nine-year-old son stay in Kerala.

"We have been in touch with the family. She was talking to her husband when this happened and I can imagine how horrendous it's for the husband. I can only sympathise with what he must be feeling," Clein said. "Ambassador [Ron Malka] spoke with the family yesterday and conveyed his condolences and condolences of entire Israel. We're in touch with the family and with the embassy in Tel Aviv that is arranging to have her body flown back to India, to be properly taken care of," she added.

Israeli ambassador Ron Malka said on Wednesday that he has spoken to the family of Soumya Santosh and extended his condolences on behalf of the state of Israel. Rony Yedidia Clein said that Israel is using using anti-missile to deal with rockets being fired at it.

"We have Iron Dome, an anti-missile system, which is there in order to deflect any rocket that comes in. Iron Dome is there to protect Israelis and we do in fact try to protect civilians on both sides of the land. We are not only protecting our civilians even in Gaza," she said. "They live together with Israelis. The same way that Israel protects Israeli families, they're protecting everyone within the country. No differentiation between how an Indian caregiver is protected and how Israelis are protected," she added.

Israel is carrying of airstrikes in Gaza as Hamas and other Palestinian militants fired multiple rocket barrages towards Israeli cities following earlier violence. Amid escalation of tensions, there are concerns of the conflict turning into a full-blown war. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

