Qatar reports 299 new COVID-19 cases, 212,423 in total

Qatar's Health ministry on Thursday reported 299 new COVID-19 infections, taking the total count of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 212,423, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

ANI | Doha | Updated: 13-05-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 23:48 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Doha [Qatar], May 13 (ANI/Xinhua): Qatar's Health ministry on Thursday reported 299 new COVID-19 infections, taking the total count of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 212,423, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

Meanwhile, 752 more persons recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 205,160, while the fatalities increased by three to 522, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.

A total of 1,961,687 persons in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far, while the total number of vaccine doses administered is 1,944,628. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

