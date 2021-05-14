UN Security Council to hold open meeting on Israeli-Palestinian tensions

New York [US], May 14 (ANI/Xinhua): The United Nations (UN) Security Council will hold an open meeting on Sunday to discuss the escalation of tensions between Israel and Palestine. Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the UN, tweeted that the meeting will be held at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) on Sunday.

"China is deeply concerned about escalation of tensions in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. #UNSC should act now and send a strong message. Regret a Friday meeting was blocked by one member," said the tweet. Diplomats said the proposal for a Friday meeting was blocked by the United States.

The Norwegian Mission to the UN tweeted that Sunday's meeting was proposed by Norway, Tunisia and China. China holds the Security Council presidency for the month of May. Two rounds of closed-door consultations on the issue have been held by the Security Council. (ANI/Xinhua)

