Left Menu

Philippines logs 6,784 new COVID-19 cases, total tally rises to 1,131,467

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Friday 6,784 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,131,467.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 14-05-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 15:09 IST
Philippines logs 6,784 new COVID-19 cases, total tally rises to 1,131,467
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Manila [Philippines], May 14 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Friday 6,784 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,131,467. The death toll climbed to 18,958 after 137 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

The Philippines, with a population about 110 million, has tested over 11.6 million people since the outbreak in January 2020. Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire stressed the need to expand the coronavirus testing to detect and isolate the infected.

"There is a need for local government units to do house-to-house to test individuals with symptoms or close contacts to ramp up the detection of individuals and immediately isolating them," she said in an online briefing. Vergeire said the government conducts an average of around 50,000 tests daily nationwide.

"This is not enough yet because we need to lower further the positivity rate by increasing the number of those being tested. So, this is what we are doing now, expand our capacity for testing," she added. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha govt approves Rs 1 cr advance to Rlys for oxygen trains

The Maharashtra government on Friday issued a resolution approving the payment of Rs 1 crore as advance to the Railways for ferrying oxygen-laden tankers to the state from other parts of the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic.As per the gov...

Stocks fall as Singapore re-imposes COVID-19 curbs

Singapore announced on Friday its strictest curbs on gatherings and public activities since a coronavirus lockdown last year, amid a rise in locally acquired infections and with new clusters forming in recent weeks.The measures, which will ...

Himachal sees 38 more COVID deaths, 924 new cases

The death toll from COVID-19 rose to 2,156 in Himachal Pradesh on Friday with 38 more fatalities, while 924 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 1,51,597, a senior official said.The number of active cases in the state stands at 37,789,...

4 killed, 20 wounded in explosion at mosque in Kabul

At least four people were killed and 20 other suffered injuries in an explosion at a mosque in Shakar Dara district north of Kabul on Friday afternoon, Tolo News reported citing police. The blast took place at Haji Bakhshi Mosque in the Qal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021