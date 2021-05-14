Left Menu

Pak PM Imran Khan lacks clarity on policies

Answers given by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan during a recent telephonic interaction with the public raise questions about his ability to lead the country and also show that he lacks the ability to formulate well thought-out policies and implement them.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 14-05-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 16:24 IST
Pak PM Imran Khan lacks clarity on policies
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Answers given by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan during a recent telephonic interaction with the public raise questions about his ability to lead the country and also show that he lacks the ability to formulate well thought-out policies and implement them. Khan had publicly rebuked his own embassies for actions that did not fall under their purview, showing that the PM has a woefully inadequate understanding of embassies' consular work, reported PakistanToday, in an editorial piece. Khan had last Wednesday in a video conference with Pakistani envoys lashed out at the foreign service officers for not serving the expatriate community well and harbouring a colonial mindset.

His statements came after the suspension of former ambassador to Saudi Arabia Raja Ali Ejaz and recall of six diplomats from the embassy in Riyadh over community complaints. Earlier Khan instead of holding an enquiry first, the PM went on air to lambast the country's diplomats. While appearing to retract the accusations, the Khan blamed those who telecast his interaction live instead of showing its excerpts only.

In other words, the PM still believes that the allegations levelled by him were correct while those who publicised them were wrong, reported PakistanToday. Moreover, as per the editorial, Khan's policies on India are also not clear. While answering a question about future relations with India, Khan categorically stated that there were going to be no talks with India until the Modi government reverts to Kashmir's pre-August 2019 status (abrogation of the special status of the state and its division into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on August 5, 2019).

Will Pakistan meanwhile have no trade talks with India and will there be no return of the two High Commissioners to their chanceries? Will this state of inaction reduce tension between Pakistan and India, the editorial asked. Moreover, responding to a question regarding the continuous rise in prices of essential goods, the PM accused the media of unnecessarily making it an issue. Aren't the prices rising all over the world? he asked.

He said he had given the task of bringing down the prices to the new Finance Minister. If the issue didn't exist, then why ask the Finance Minister to deal with it? And if it exists why weren't former Finance Ministers told to resolve it? reported PakistanToday. Visionary leaders happen to be rare among politicians, the least one expects from Imran Khan is an ability to craft well thought out policies combined with competence to implement them.

There is a lack of clarity on the policies and a dependence on kneejerk reactions on the part of the Imran Khan's administration. One also expects him to be sufficiently discreet so that he does not create embarrassing situations for himself, reported PakistanToday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bajaj Finserv is Back with its Cricket Themed Campaign Titled 'EMI Network Powerplay'

Designed as an interactive campaign, EMINetworkPowerplay calls upon customers to participate in a quiz and get a chance to win the vivo Y20G. They can also shop for the latest vivo V21 5G on No Cost EMIs starting Rs. 1,666 Pune, Maharashtra...

1.23 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated in Delhi on May 13: AAP leader Atishi.

1.23 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated in Delhi on May 13 AAP leader Atishi....

DIARY-Political and General News Events from May 14

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington--------------------------------------------------------------------...

Court declares missing German billionaire dead after 3 years

A German court on Friday officially declared billionaire Karl-Erivan Haub dead, more than three years after the head of retail group Tengelmann went missing in the Swiss Alps.Haub, who was 58, was training for a ski mountaineering race when...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021