Left Menu

'US companies finding it harder to operate in China'

Many American companies are still finding it harder to operate in China compared with their Chinese counterparts in the US, the US Chamber of Commerce in China said in a report.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 14-05-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 20:19 IST
'US companies finding it harder to operate in China'
US and Chinese flags. Image Credit: ANI

Many American companies are still finding it harder to operate in China compared with their Chinese counterparts in the United States, the US Chamber of Commerce in China said in a report. "AmCham China's members face longstanding structural challenges in the China market that conspire to tilt the playing field against (foreign-invested enterprises) and foreign investors," CNBC quoted the report.

"Two-thirds of members say they would consider increasing their investments in China if markets were open on a par with those in the US, a slight increase on last year," the authors wrote. Foreign businesses in China must often work with a local partner and face many limits on local investment, while Chinese companies can operate in the U.S. with far fewer restrictions.

Health care services, cloud computing and movies are some industries in which American companies operate at a disadvantage in China. In Health care services, foreign investment in medical institutions in China cannot exceed 70 per cent. In comparison, there is no such cap in the U.S.

Meanwhile, foreign firms cannot invest more than 50 per cent in cloud services businesses. There are no such restrictions in the US. When it comes to movies, the Chinese government sets film release dates and requires that 75 per cent of revenue remains with Chinese film production companies.

In the U.S., Chinese companies can distribute films without restrictions and set their own release dates. "We feel that local officials are reacting to the level of tensions in the relationship, and just taking the safer path, which is to offer preference to domestic industry," said Greg Gilligan, Chairman, US Chamber of Commerce in China.

"Chinese courts have improved in terms of disputes in intellectual property rights," AmCham Policy Committee Head Lester Ross told reporters in a call Tuesday. Citing his perspective as a lawyer, he said that "China's courts have become somewhat fairer." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bengal logs highest one-day spike of 20,846 COVID-19 cases, 139 more fatalities

West Bengal on Friday registered its highest single-day spike of 20,846 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 10,94,802, the health department said in its bulletin.The toll rose to 12,993 after 136 more people succumbed to the disease, ...

Italy reports 182 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 7,567 new cases

Italy reported 182 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 201 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 7,567 from 8,085. Italy has registered 123,927 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its...

7 Palestinians dead in West Bank amid violence

The number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank has risen to seven.The Israeli army says one was killed after attempting to stab a soldier. Palestinian health officials confirmed that death and said six other Palestinians were killed by ...

Over 43.67 lakh COVID vaccine doses administered in Delhi: Atishi

Delhi has administered over 43.67 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine, out of which 10 lakh people have received both the doses, AAP MLA Atishi said on Friday.While issuing the vaccination bulletin, she said about 1,23,188 doses were administ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021