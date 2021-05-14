Left Menu

Chinese student denied US visa due to policeman father

A Chinese student planning to study in America, was denied a visa because his father works for the police.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 14-05-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 21:52 IST
Chinese student denied US visa due to policeman father
US and Chinese flags. Image Credit: ANI

A Chinese student, who was planning to study in America, was denied a visa because his father works for the police. The letter from the United States embassy informing the student of the refusal said visa issuance for senior Chinese officials employed by four intelligence and law enforcement departments, as well as their spouses and children, had been suspended, South China Morning Post reported.

According to the education company, the student's father is a low-level officer. The Chinese foreign ministry has called the development a good proof" that the United States had disrupted normal personnel exchanges between the two countries for political reasons, which was not conducive to good China-US relations.

"In accordance with the US logic, should China deny visas to US intelligence and law enforcement personnel and their families?" Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Thursday, adding that China hoped the US would recognise its mistakes and help allow normal personnel exchanges. The letter was posted on WeChat by Beijing Gewai Education Consulting on Thursday morning, showing that the visa application had been "temporarily discontinued" under the Immigration and Nationality Act.

It said China had denied or unreasonably delayed accepting the return of its citizens who were subject to final orders of removal from the United States, and that normal visa issuance would resume if China complied with US requests on that matter. In recent years, the US has introduced policies making it more difficult for Chinese nationals with STEM backgrounds to live and work in the United States, and stepped up restrictive visa policies.

More than 1,000 Chinese students and researchers had visas revoked following a ruling last May aimed at Chinese nationals suspected of having ties to the military. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Mickelson accepts special exemption to play in U.S. Open

Phil Mickelson said on Friday he accepted a special exemption from the United States Golf Association USGA to play in next months U.S. Open, the only major tournament he has not won. Mickelson, a runner-up at the U.S. Open a record six time...

Nadal ends losing streak against Zverev with win in Rome

Rafael Nadal ended a run of three straight losses to Alexander Zverev with a convincing 6-3, 6-4 win over the German to reach the Italian Open semifinals on Friday.Zverev beat Nadal in straight sets at the same stage in Madrid a week ago an...

Northern Ireland's DUP elects hardliner Poots as new leader

The new leader of Northern Irelands Democratic Unionist Party DUP pledged to unite the bickering strands of unionism to fight the Brexit deal and lay the foundations for keeping the province in the United Kingdom. Edwin Poots, seen by some ...

Indian variant more transmissible than Kent variant, says England's Whitty

British scientists now believe that the coronavirus variant originating in India is more transmissible than a variant first found in the English county of Kent, Chris Whitty, Englands chief medical officer, said on Friday.There is now confi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021