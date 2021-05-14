Left Menu

Bangladesh PM congratulates new Assam CM, invites him to reap benefits from Dhaka's economic growth

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday invited Assam to reap the benefits of Dhaka's growth trajectory while congratulating Himanta Biswa Sarma on becoming the new Assam Chief Minister.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 14-05-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 22:04 IST
Bangladesh PM congratulates new Assam CM, invites him to reap benefits from Dhaka's economic growth
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and new Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma (Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday invited Assam to reap the benefits of Dhaka's growth trajectory while congratulating Himanta Biswa Sarma on becoming the new Assam Chief Minister. "Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina invited Assam to reap benefits from Bangladesh's growth trajectory in view of warmth-depth-diversity of Bangladesh-India relationships while congratulating Himanta Biswa Sarma as new CM of Assam," tweeted Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Responding to the tweet, CM Sarma tweeted, "I highly value and cherish good wishes of Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina. Assam is committed to pursuing vision of PM Narendra Modi who recently said while in Bangladesh 'Let India and Bangladesh move forward together'. We shall continue to gain mutually." Sarma was sworn in as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam in May 2021.

Earlier in March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a two-day visit to Bangladesh had reiterated that India attaches the highest priority to Bangladesh under its Neighbourhood First Policy. Bangladesh-India relations are multifaceted in nature and rooted in a shared history, geographical proximity and commonality in their cultures. The emotional bonds stemming from the contribution of India towards the liberation of Bangladesh remain a dominant factor in the country's political, social and cultural web.

Economic relations between these two countries have over the last couple of years become multifaceted, embracing trade transactions, joint ventures, transit facilities and transport development. Further, the recent virtual summit between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and PM Modi while inaugurating 'Maitri Setu' (Friendship Bridge) on March 9, has shifted the focus on regional connectivity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Mickelson accepts special exemption to play in U.S. Open

Phil Mickelson said on Friday he accepted a special exemption from the United States Golf Association USGA to play in next months U.S. Open, the only major tournament he has not won. Mickelson, a runner-up at the U.S. Open a record six time...

Nadal ends losing streak against Zverev with win in Rome

Rafael Nadal ended a run of three straight losses to Alexander Zverev with a convincing 6-3, 6-4 win over the German to reach the Italian Open semifinals on Friday.Zverev beat Nadal in straight sets at the same stage in Madrid a week ago an...

Northern Ireland's DUP elects hardliner Poots as new leader

The new leader of Northern Irelands Democratic Unionist Party DUP pledged to unite the bickering strands of unionism to fight the Brexit deal and lay the foundations for keeping the province in the United Kingdom. Edwin Poots, seen by some ...

Indian variant more transmissible than Kent variant, says England's Whitty

British scientists now believe that the coronavirus variant originating in India is more transmissible than a variant first found in the English county of Kent, Chris Whitty, Englands chief medical officer, said on Friday.There is now confi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021