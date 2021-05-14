Left Menu

Sydney: University of New South Wales' library illuminated with tricolour to show solidarity with India's fight against Covid-19

The University of New South Wales' (UNSW) library building in Sydney lit up with Indian tricolour on Friday in solidarity with India, Indian students, faculty and staff, as the country fights against the unprecedented COVID-19 situation.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 14-05-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 23:07 IST
Sydney: University of New South Wales' library illuminated with tricolour to show solidarity with India's fight against Covid-19
The university also posted a picture of the main library tower, which could be seen illuminated with the Indian flag and message of 'stay strong India'. . Image Credit: ANI

The University of New South Wales' (UNSW) library building in Sydney lit up with Indian tricolour on Friday in solidarity with India, Indian students, faculty and staff, as the country fights against the unprecedented COVID-19 situation. "UNSW library building, Sydney, lit up in solidarity with India, Indian students, faculty and staff," said Australian High Commissioner Barry O Farrell.

The university also posted a picture of the main library tower, which could be seen illuminated with the Indian flag along with a message of 'stay strong India'. "We've illuminated our main library tower in support of our Indian students and friends (and others around the world) who are suffering from or affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. We hope you all stay safe, stay well, stay strong!", the university tweeted.

The UNSW is an Australian public university with its largest campus in the Sydney suburb of Kensington. India has been reeling under the deadly second wave of COVID-19. India on Friday reported 3.43 lakh new cases of the novel coronavirus and 4,000 deaths.

The country's caseload of 2,40,46,809 now includes 37,04,893 active cases, 2,00,79,599 recoveries and 2,62,317 deaths. Last month, Burj Khalifa in Dubai lit up with the tricolour to showcase support in India's fight against the pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook loses court fight over halting EU-US data transfers

Facebook lost a legal battle Friday with Irelands data privacy watchdog over a European Union privacy decision that could result in the social network being forced to stop transferring data to the U.S.The Irish High Court rejected Facebooks...

Bengal logs highest one-day spike of 20,846 COVID-19 cases; 5 doctors among 139 fatalities

West Bengal on Friday registered its highest single-day spike of 20,846 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 10,94,802, the health department said in its bulletin.The toll rose to 12,993 after 136 more people, including five eminent do...

U.S. troubled by reports Russia has frozen Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty bank accounts -State Dept

The United States is deeply troubled by reports Russia has frozen the Moscow bank accounts of U.S. government-funded Radio Free EuropeRadio Liberty, U.S. State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter said on Friday.Porter said the move was Rus...

COVID-19: Janaushadhi Kendras, other stakeholders join hands for providing essential medicines at affordable prices

Contributing to the nations fight against the COVID-19, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras PMBJKs, Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India BPPI, distributors and other stakeholders joined hands to make available the essential medicines and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021