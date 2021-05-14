Left Menu

Piyush Goyal holds 'fruitful discussion' with US Trade Representative to enhance COVID-19 vaccine production

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday had a "fruitful discussion" in a virtual meeting with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to enhance COVID-19 vaccine production.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 23:45 IST
US Trade Representative Katherine C Tai with Minister for Commerce & Industry, Railways, Consumer Affairs and Food & Public distribution Piyush Goyal (Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday had a "fruitful discussion" in a virtual meeting with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to enhance COVID-19 vaccine production. "Had a fruitful discussion with US Trade Representative @Ambassador Tai focusing on India and US working together on Trade-Related aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) waiver. This will ensure affordable COVID-19 vaccines for all," Goyal said in a tweet.

The meeting focused on increasing vaccine availability in an inclusive and equitable manner to combat the global pandemic caused by COVID-19, Goyal said in a press briefing. The proposal of India on waiver of certain TRIPS provisions was also discussed. It aims to increase global vaccine production in order to take on the challenge of vaccinating the poorest of the poor and save lives.The minister thanked US Trade Representative for the US announcing its support for India's proposal.

Goyal told the media that the supply chains for the vaccine manufacturers must be kept open and unbridled as the entire world is in dire need of vaccines. Both sides agreed to work towards the common resolve of increasing vaccine availability and saving lives.

In October last year, India and South Africa, along with 57 members of World Trade Organisation (WTO) proposed a waiver from certain provisions of the TRIPS agreement for prevention, containment, and treatment of COVID-19. The WTO agreement on TRIPS is a comprehensive multilateral agreement on intellectual property

US President Joe Biden's administration had on May 6 announced its support for a global waiver on patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines and said it will negotiate the terms at the WTO. (ANI)

