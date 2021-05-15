Left Menu

COVID-19: US Surgeon General urges parents to get their kids vaccinated

US Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy has made an appeal to the people of the United States to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19, a move that is aimed at addressing vaccine hesitancy among some parents in the country.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-05-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 11:40 IST
COVID-19: US Surgeon General urges parents to get their kids vaccinated
Indian-American Dr Vivek Murthy. Image Credit: ANI

US Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy has made an appeal to the people of the United States to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19, a move that is aimed at addressing vaccine hesitancy among some parents in the country. An advisory panel of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday had recommended the use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged between 12 and 15. This comes after the US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for the said age group.

In a series of tweets, Dr Murthy assured the safety of vaccines and explained the importance of getting the COVID-19 shots to kids. Assuring the effectiveness of the vaccine, he explained how more than 2,000 young people participated in the clinical trial of the vaccines.

"Does it work? 2,000+ young people participated in the clinical trial -- half with a placebo, half with the vaccine. There were 16 symptomatic COVID-19 infections in the placebo group and 0 in the vaccine group -- demonstrating the vaccine is highly effective," he said. He further stated that parents can ensure that their adolescents are protected against COVID-19.

"There's more: millions of 16- and 17-year-olds -- and many millions more adults -- have already received a dose of the Pfizer vaccine over the last few months. The data from their experience continues to demonstrate the vaccine is highly effective and its safety profile strong," Dr Murthy said. He also asked the parents to consider the risk of not getting vaccinated against COVID-19, saying that over 13,000 adolescents in the US were hospitalized after being infected.

"And even for those with milder cases, a small number have experienced longer-term fatigue, shortness of breath, or other symptoms," he added. "Children also play a role in transmitting COVID19 to others, including those at higher risk of severe illness with COVID like the elderly and those with medical conditions. By getting vaccinated, adolescents can break the chain of transmission and protect those at higher risk."

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said about 155.3 million people in US have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, including about 120.3 million people who have been fully vaccinated, The New York Times reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on COVID-19 situation, vaccination

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting on the countrys COVID-19 situation and the ongoing vaccination drive. Earlier on Wednesday, the Prime Minister also chaired a meeting to review the availability and suppl...

Amid COVID surge, portals of Gangotri Dham opens in Uttarakhand

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases and increasing fatalities across the country, the portals of the Gangotri Dham in Uttarakhand opened on Saturday morning. Traditional rituals were performed on the occasion. Visual showed many participants not...

No hard-quarantine for Indian football team in Qatar: Report

The Indian football team will not have to go through a hard quarantine of 10 days when they reach Qatar for a preparatory camp and the 2022 World Cup qualifiers that follow in June. According to a report in Goal.com, the Indian contingent w...

Ex-Iran parliament speaker registers to run for president

A former speaker of Irans parliament registered Saturday to run in the Islamic Republics upcoming presidential election, becoming the first high-profile candidate to potentially back the policies of the outgoing administration that reached ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021