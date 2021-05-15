Left Menu

Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 4.67 million: Africa CDC

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,677,798 as of Saturday noon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

ANI | Addis Ababa | Updated: 15-05-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 18:33 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], May 15 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,677,798 as of Saturday noon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said. The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stands at 125,890 while 4,232,974 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC. In terms of the number of cases, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by northern Africa and eastern Africa regions, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the agency.

South Africa has recorded 1,608,393 COVID-19 cases, the most among African countries. Morocco is so far the second African country to pass the 500,000 COVID-19 infections mark. The country has registered 514,705 COVID-19 cases as of Saturday noon. (ANI/Xinhua)

