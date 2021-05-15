Left Menu

China removes 90 apps to check 'irregular collection of personal information'

China has asked domestic app stores to remove 90 apps in an attempt to check "irregular collection of personal information."

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 15-05-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 20:56 IST
China removes 90 apps to check 'irregular collection of personal information'
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

China has asked domestic app stores to remove 90 apps in an attempt to check "irregular collection of personal information."The move comes two weeks after the implementation of a new regulation that defines what types of user data apps can collect and what is off limits. China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) announced that the apps were being taken "offline" for an indefinite period. The affected apps include online ticket booking platform Damai, online travel booking app Tuniu, China's biggest LinkedIn rival Maimai, and Tianya, an online community for people to share views and ideas. However, users who already have the apps installed can continue to use them, reported South China Morning Post.

The apps were also accused of other irregularities, including "requesting user authorisation in a compulsory, frequent and excessive manner", "forcing users to use targeted promotions", "collecting user data beyond a defined range" and "misleading users to download the app". However, MIIT asked app stores to maintain strict standards when reviewing the apps.

According to South China Morning Post, in the past, other apps that have been removed were made available again after changes. Meanwhile, In June last year, India also banned 59 Chinese mobile applications including the widely-used social media platforms such as TikTok, WeChat, and Helo keeping in view the threat to the nation's sovereignty and security.

The majority of the apps banned in the June 29 order were red-flagged by intelligence agencies over concerns that they were collecting user data and possibly also sending them "outside". In September, the Indian government further blocked 118 Chinese mobile apps stating that they are "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state and public order". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bodies of COVID-19 victims among those dumped in India's Ganges -gov't document

Bodies of COVID-19 victims have been found dumped in some Indian rivers, a state government letter seen by Reuters says, in the first official acknowledgement of the alarming practice, which it said may stem from poverty and fear of the dis...

Complacency of the people, govt after first COVID wave led to present crisis: RSS chief

The complacency of the public and the government after the first wave of COVID-19 led to the present crisis, said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday. Taking part in the Positivity Unlimited series, the RSS chief...

Italy reports 136 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 6,659 new cases

Italy reported 136 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 182 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 6,659 from 7,567. Italy has registered 124,063 deaths linked to COVID-19 since i...

Corona curfew extended in UP till May 24

The Uttar Pradesh government decided on Saturday to extend the partial coronavirus curfew till 7 am on May 24.A decision was taken at a virtual meeting of the cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.Earlier, the government had de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021