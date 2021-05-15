Left Menu

Colonial Pipeline returns to 'normal operations' after cyber attack

The Colonial Pipeline on Saturday (local time) announced that it has returned its systems to "normal operations" after a cyberattack forced the company to shut down last week, leading to gas shortages in the United States.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-05-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 23:37 IST
Colonial Pipeline returns to 'normal operations' after cyber attack
Colonial Pipeline (Credit: Reuters Pictures). Image Credit: ANI

The Colonial Pipeline on Saturday (local time) announced that it has returned its systems to "normal operations" after a cyberattack forced the company to shut down last week, leading to gas shortages in the United States. "As we previously reported, Colonial Pipeline initiated the restart of pipeline operations at approximately 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 12. Since that time, we have returned the system to normal operations, delivering millions of gallons per hour to the markets we serve, " Colonial Pipeline tweeted.

"Those markets include Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, South and North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, DC, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. All of these markets are now receiving product from our pipeline," it further tweeted. On Wednesday (local time), the Colonial Pipeline announced that it has begun a restart of its operations.

The Colonial Pipeline, which carries about 45 per cent of the fuel consumed on the US East Coast, was hit by a cyberattack last Friday, resulting in the pipeline shutdown and a rise in gas prices. The company delivers approximately 100 million gallons of fuel per day and about 36 billion gallons per year to the markets it serves, The Hill reported.

Colonial was forced to shut down operations after a cyberattack crippled its energy infrastructure. The FBI later confirmed that the cyber criminal gang DarkSide, based in Eastern Europe, was behind the attack. Colonial thanked the White House, Department of Energy, FBI, and Department of Homeland Security for helping it resolve the hack.

"We would like to thank @WhiteHouse for their leadership and collaboration throughout this process, as well as @Energy, @USDOT, @FBI, @PHMSA_DOT, @FERC, @DHSgov and other federal, state and local agencies for their ongoing support," Colonial Pipeline tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

Sports News Roundup: Sam Burns charges to lead at AT&T Byron Nelson; Royals snap 11-game skid with win over White Sox and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Record 21 new COVID deaths in Meghalaya

Meghalaya on Saturday recorded 21 COVID deaths, the highest in a single day, a senior health official said.Seventeen of those who died are from the East Khasi Hills district, while two each are from Ri Bhoi and West Jaintia Hills.The states...

Biden urges Gaza-Israel calm in first call with Abbas

U.S. President Joe Biden urged calm between Israel and Gaza on Saturday and affirmed his support for a two-state solution in his first phone call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas since taking office, the official Palestinian news ag...

PM Modi should address the nation in view of surge in COVID-19 cases: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should address the nation immediately in view of exponential surge in coronavirus cases and apprise citizens of the road map to deal with the...

Racist attacks revive Asian American studies programme demand

As Dartmouth College sophomore Nicholas Sugiarto flipped through the course catalog last semester, two words caught his eye Asian American. The 19-year-old Chinese Indonesian American didnt know Asian American-focused classes were even an o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021