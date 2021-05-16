Left Menu

Second batch of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrives in Hyderabad

As the second batch of the Sputnik V landed in Hyderabad, Telangana on Sunday, Russian Ambassador to India, Nikolay Kudashev termed the Russian-Indian fight against COVID-19, as an example of the special and privileged strategic partnership and an effective model of international anti-pandemic cooperation.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 16-05-2021 08:44 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 08:44 IST
Second batch of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrives in Hyderabad
Second batch of Sputnik V landed in Hyderabad, Telangana on Sunday.. Image Credit: ANI

As the second batch of the Sputnik V landed in Hyderabad, Telangana on Sunday, Russian Ambassador to India, Nikolay Kudashev termed the Russian-Indian fight against COVID-19, as an example of the special and privileged strategic partnership and an effective model of international anti-pandemic cooperation. "We are very happy to see that the Russian-Indian joint fight against the COVID-19, which is one of the vital areas of our bilateral cooperation nowadays, has firmly stood on rails and moving forward," the Russian envoy told ANI.

Sputnik V has become the first foreign-made vaccine to be used in India contributing to the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Inoculations with Sputnik V in Hyderabad started Friday followed by the arrival of the first batch of the vaccine in India on May 1, 2021. Ambassador Kudashev said that life-saving humanitarian assistance delivered last month by the Russian side is being successfully used to help Indians to overcome the consequences of the disease.

"That is indeed a brilliant example of the special and privileged strategic partnership and an effective model of international anti-pandemic cooperation that does not know any unnecessary obstacles," he said. Kudashev called the delivery of the second batch of Sputnik V vaccine "very timely" after the recent launch of the Russian vaccine in the Indian vaccination campaign.

"The efficacy of Sputnik V is well-known in the world. Back in Russia, it is being successfully used to vaccinate citizens starting since the second half of 2020. Russian specialists declared that it is also effective against the new strains of COVID-19," he said. On the issue of production capacity, the Russian envoy added, "We expect that its production in India will be gradually increased 850 million doses per year. Looking forward to further expanding our bilateral and multilateral cooperation with India to stop the pandemic,"

He also revealed that there are plans to introduce a single-dose vaccine soon in India named Sputnik Lite. Sputnik V was approved for use in India on April 12, 2021 and granted an emergency use authorisation. India is the leading production hub for Sputnik V. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

Sports News Roundup: Sam Burns charges to lead at AT&T Byron Nelson; Royals snap 11-game skid with win over White Sox and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Thane reports 1,490 new COVID-19 cases, 57 more deaths

Thane has added 1,490 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 4,99,451, an official said on Sunday.Besides these new cases reported on Saturday, the virus also claimed the lives of 57 more people...

Myanmar anti-coup fighters retreat from town as U.S. makes appeal

Fighters of a local militia opposed to Myanmars junta have pulled back from the northwestern town of Mindat after days of assault by combat troops backed by artillery, a member of the group said on Sunday. The United States and Britain call...

Quake of magnitude 5.8 strikes off Japan's southeast coast -EMSC

An earthquake of preliminary magnitude 5.8 struck on Sunday off the southeast coast of Asahikawa in Japan, the European earthquake monitoring service EMSC said.The quake hit at a depth of 10 km 6 miles, EMSC said. ...

Israeli airstrikes hit buildings, roads in Gaza

Israeli warplanes have struck several buildings and roads in a vital part of Gaza City early Sunday. According to photos circulated by residents and journalists, the airstrikes created a crater that blocked one of the main roads leading to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021