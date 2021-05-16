9 people killed in shootout between rival groups in Pakistan's Sindh

At least nine people were killed in a shootout between two rival groups in Pakistan's Sindh province on Saturday night, local media reported citing police. According to Dawn, the shootout took place between Chacher tribesmen and Sabzoi tribesmen in the riverine area of Kashmore district. Chacher tribesmen have planned to attack Sabzoi, however, they were themselves ambushed.

Nine people on both sides are said to have been killed. The bodies were shifted to a government hospital. Larkana Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Nasir Aftab Pathan said initial reports suggested that seven Chachar and two Sabzoi tribesmen were killed. However, this had yet to be verified, he said.

"We have engaged five armoured personnel carriers to go to the scene of the incident because it's a riverine area and we need more APCs," he said, adding that the APCs were being provided by officials of Shikarpur, the nearest district. "The situation remains under control," he said. Quoting reports coming from the area, he said Sabzois had attacked Zaman Chachar village previously and the recent clash had apparently taken place against this backdrop.

"Initial reports indicate that Chachars were planning an attack on Sabzois to settle the score over some cattle stolen from their village. But Sabzois got wind of it and ambushed Chachars," according to Kashmore senior superintendent of police Amjad Ali Shaikh. (ANI)

