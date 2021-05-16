Left Menu

More than 20 civilians killed in violent incidents in Afghanistan on Eid

More than 20 civilians were killed in violent incidents in different areas of Afghanistan on the first and second days of Eid festival.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 16-05-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 17:17 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

More than 20 civilians were killed in violent incidents in different areas of Afghanistan on the first and second days of Eid festival. The incidents claimed lives of nine people in Kunduz province in the north and Kandahar in the south. The second day of Eid was also bloody when a bomb placed in a mosque went off in the Shakar Dara district, some 20 kilometres north of the capital, in which 12 people performing the Friday prayers were killed including the mosque's mullah, reported Afghanistan Times. Taliban have intensified attacks on the government forces and civilian employees, but they ordered their fighters not to attack government forces during the three-day cease fire, the group's leader declared for the Eid.

The attacks are carried out amid the troop withdrawal of the US and other North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member states after 20 years of presence. The pullout is planned to be complete by September 11. The government in Kabul remains a spectator and is content with condemnation statement and nobody seems to care about the people.

Now, the people are confused whose hands are behind such violent cases since the Taliban claimed it was out of the incidents, reported Afghanistan Times. The Afghan government is responsible to find out the perpetrators of the attacks. If it is Taliban, then the government has to launch counter attacks on their havens. If it is not Taliban, then the government should identify who is carrying out the attacks to sabotage the delicate peace process, added Afghanistan Times. (ANI)

