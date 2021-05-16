Left Menu

Pak's Sindh govt, farmers threaten protest over 'theft' of provincial waters

Farmers of Pakistan's Sindh province and workers of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have threatened to stage a sit-in protest at the Sindh-Punjab border to seal it if the 'theft' of the province's waters is not stopped.

ANI | Sukkur | Updated: 16-05-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 17:30 IST
Pak's Sindh govt, farmers threaten protest over 'theft' of provincial waters
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. Image Credit: ANI

Farmers of Pakistan's Sindh province and workers of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have threatened to stage a sit-in protest at the Sindh-Punjab border to seal it if the 'theft' of the province's waters is not stopped. While addressing a press conference on Saturday, Sindh's irrigation minister Sohail Anwar Siyal said that the PPP will stage the protest under the leadership of party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Dawn reported.

Strongly criticising Punjab province, led by Chief Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Usman Buzdar, for opening link canals and thus causing an acute shortage of irrigation water in Sindh, Siyal asserted that the party will also move a resolution over the constant "theft" of Sindh's water. He and Sindh's information minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah alleged that Sindh's share in water was being taken away by the Punjab province by opening the Chashma-Jhelum and Taunsa-Punjnad link canals and that they were not being closed despite repeated opposition.

Siyal also mentioned that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took up the matter at a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) "but the incompetent Imran Khan-led federal government is not taking any notice of it". The ministers also said that the central government and Punjab had also launched a five-megawatt power generation scheme on the canals due to which Sindh was not receiving its share in water.

"Sindh is facing up to 50 per cent shortage of water... We do not only talk of Sindh's rights, but also the rights of all federating units," they said. Shah also criticised PTI allies - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) - for not raising their voice for Sindh's rights, reported Dawn.

"They (MQM-P) always claimed to be owners of Karachi but today, when this metropolis is facing a water crisis, they are keeping mum," he said. Both ministers reiterated that the inefficiency of the federal government has caused a great deal of damage to the country's agriculture sector and national economy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech shot boosts antibodies in elderly; COVID-19 obesity risk higher for men; India's Cipla says supply of COVID-19 disruptions and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel air strikes kill 33 Palestinians, rockets fired from Gaza

Israeli airstrikes on Sunday killed 33 Palestinians, including eight children, Gaza health officials said, as militants fired an early morning barrage of rockets into Israel.With no sign of an end to the worst outbreak of Israeli-Palestinia...

Delhi records 6,456 new COVID-19 cases, 262 deaths, positivity rate drops to 10.40 pc

With a strict lockdown in place, Delhi witnessed a further dip in positivity rate and reported 6,456 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. This is the third consecutive day in over a month that the number of new cases is below the 10,000 mark. The ...

IMD predicts light thunderstorms, rain over parts of Gujarat

The India Meteorological Department IMD on Sunday predicted light to moderate rain over isolated places in Gujarats Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Narmada, Tapi, Surat, Bharuch, Dang and Dahod. The downpour will be accompanied by light thunderstorm...

OIC condemns Israel 'brutal aggression' against Palestinians - statement

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation OIC condemned in the strongest terms Israels brutal aggression against the Palestinian people, according to a statement issued after an emergency meeting of the organisation on Sunday.The statement, c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021