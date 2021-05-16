Malaysia reports 3,780 new COVID-19 cases

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], May 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 3,780 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Sunday, bringing the national total to 470,110. Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that two of the new cases are imported and 3,778 being local transmissions.

Another 36 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 1,902. Some 3,990 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured to 426,319 or 90.7 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 41,889 active cases, 520 are being held in intensive care unit and 272 are in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

