Pak's PML-N calls for 'main culprit' Imran Khan's arrest for corruption in Rawalpindi's Ring Road Project

Terming Prime Minister Imran Khan as the 'main culprit' of the alleged corruption in the Ring Road project in Rawalpindi, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday called for his and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar's arrest. A fact-finding panel had termed the land acquisition process illegal and accused sacked Rawalpindi commissioner Muhammad Mehmood of purchasing land worth Rs 2.3 billion unnecessarily as well as benefitting eight private housing societies owned by influential people, reported The Express Tribune.

In a statement, the PML-N spokesperson said: "There is no need for further inquiry. The evidence is in front of the people. [Prime Minister] Imran Khan and [Punjab Chief Minister] Usman Buzdar should be arrested as it all happened under their directives." She further said that Khan had replicated the same wicked method that he had earlier carried out in the 'sugar, flour subsidy scandal', noting that it has become a common practice to "commit an irregularity, pay commission and then scapegoat officials".

Aurangzeb also deemed it ironic that the Prime Minister had approved the changes in the Ring Road Project on February 4 this year and then ordered an inquiry into the same. "Your wickedness and lies have been exposed by your own directives and official document released on January 28... The nation witnessed the same irregularity in the commission earned from the export of sugar, wheat and LNG," she said.

Demanding the arrest of Khan and Buzdar, the PML-N spokesperson said: "Handcuff the premier and Usman Buzdar now!" Meanwhile, The Express Tribune reported that the probe in the Rawalpindi Ring Road project came across a snag as two out of three members of the fact-finding committee denied the corruption allegations against Mehmood.

Sources said that the former commissioner was made a scapegoat in the fight for ascendancy between much bigger players who prefer to operate from behind the scenes. (ANI)

