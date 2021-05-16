Left Menu

Noted Myanmar anti-coup activist dies after being set ablaze by unidentified man

Amid human rights violations in military-ruled Myanmar, a noted Myanmarese poet, philanthropist and veteran politician died after he was set ablaze by an unidentified man. This is being seen as another act perpetrated by the junta's security forces in the country.

ANI | Naypyitaw | Updated: 16-05-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 19:12 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid human rights violations in military-ruled Myanmar, a noted Myanmarese poet, philanthropist and veteran politician died after he was set ablaze by an unidentified man. This is being seen as another act perpetrated by the junta's security forces in the country. According to Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), the security forces are carrying out unprovoked and intentional shootings, acts such as torture are perpetrated on a daily basis.

In Monywa, Sein Win, a noted activist who has been taking part in anti-coup protests, was collecting donations for internally displaced people (IDPs) and was at a friend's house talking. An unidentified man later arrived and poured gasoline on him and set him on fire. Such atrocities are being repeatedly perpetrated by the military which has become even more hostile to people against the coup, according to the AAPP.

Meanwhile, a teacher who was shot in the leg during a protest rally on May 2 died at a hospital. His family was not allowed to bury his body and they did not say how he died, said the non-profit. Civilian security in Myanmar is deteriorating day after day as the military is shooting, killing, arbitrarily charging, and engaging in vandalism.

As of Saturday, at least 790 people have been killed by the military's violent crackdown on anti-coup protests, while 3,989 people have been detained. Earlier, the military government announced it will reopen public schools on June 1 but many teachers and students opposed to the coup might refuse to return.

According to Kyodo News, a number of teachers and others engaged in education have joined the so-called civil disobedience movement to boycott work, as a protest against the junta. But the junta called on them to return to work and prepare for the reopening of the schools as it announced the restart on April 30. The junta also said it will dismiss those who do not follow the call, maintaining its hard-line stance against protesters since the coup.

On February 1, the Myanmar military overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency. The coup triggered mass protests and was met by deadly violence. (ANI)

