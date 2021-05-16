Left Menu

Indonesia suspends use of CTMAV547 batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

The Indonesian government has suspended the use of the CTMAV547 batch of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine following the death of a recipient in the capital of Jakarta recently, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 16-05-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 19:17 IST
Indonesia suspends use of CTMAV547 batch of AstraZeneca vaccine
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Jakarta [Indonesia], May 16 (ANI/Xinhua): The Indonesian government has suspended the use of the CTMAV547 batch of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine following the death of a recipient in the capital of Jakarta recently, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. "Not all batches of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been stopped for distribution and use, only the CTMAV547 batch, while waiting for the results of an investigation and testing from BPOM (Indonesia's national agency of drug and food control) for around one or two weeks," said Siti Nadia Tarmizi, the health ministry spokesperson for vaccination.

Indonesia received 3,852,000 doses of the British AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on April 26, including 448,480 doses of the CTMAV547 batch, through the COVAX facility scheme initiated by the World Health Organization (WHO). The doses of vaccine of the CTMAV547 batch have been distributed to the army, parts of Jakarta, and North Sulawesi province in the Southeast Asian country.

Trio Fauqi Virdaus, 22, had a high fever after receiving a dose of the the CTMAV547 batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine on May 5, and died the next day. The National Commission on Post-Immunization Accidents suggested that BPOM carry out sterility and toxicity tests on the CTMAV547 batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine over the death.

"There is not enough evidence to link this accident to the impact of immunization. Therefore, further investigations are still needed," said Hindra Irawan Satari, the commission's head. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Health News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech shot boosts antibodies in elderly; COVID-19 obesity risk higher for men; India's Cipla says supply of COVID-19 disruptions and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala receives 1st Oxygen Express with 118 MT of medical oxygen

Kerala on Sunday received its first Oxygen Express at Ernakulam with 118 metric tonnes MT of liquid medical oxygen LMO, the Ministry of Railways informed on Sunday. The ministry also informed that the North-Central Railways region has cross...

Nashik sees 1,870 COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths, 2,862 recoveries

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik reached 3,70,356 after 1,870 people were detected with the infection on Sunday, while the day also saw 30 deaths and 2,862 people recovering, an official said.The districts toll is 4,100 and the number...

Treatment for black fungus at Bowring Hospital, govt to form expert panel: Minister

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Sunday said it has been decided to start treatment for black fungus at Bowring Hospital here on a pilot basis, and later extend the treatment to medical colleges and district hospitals.Noting that the...

22 people rescued after roller coaster in Arizona gets stuck

Nearly two dozen people who were stranded after a roller coaster stalled mid-ride at an Arizona amusement park are safe. News reports and the Phoenix Fire Department say the ride at Castles N Coasters in Phoenix got stuck Saturday, with rid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021