Left Menu

Bangladesh extends COVID-19 lockdown till May 23

Bangladesh on Sunday again extended the ongoing lockdown untill May 23 in order to control the spread of COVID-19.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 16-05-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 20:52 IST
Bangladesh extends COVID-19 lockdown till May 23
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh on Sunday again extended the ongoing lockdown untill May 23 in order to control the spread of COVID-19. Earlier on May 5, the government had extended the countrywide lockdown until May 16.

The Cabinet Division issued a circular with two new directives alongside the existing ones, reported Dhaka Tribune. Sunday's circular said all the offices and agencies relating to revenue collection will be considered emergency service providers.

Besides, restaurants and eateries will remain open with takeaway or online services only. As COVID-19 cases kept growing at an alarming rate since mid-March, the government had imposed a "loose nationwide lockdown" for one week from April 5, reported Dhaka Tribune.

Later, a "stricter lockdown" was announced from April 14 to 21. On April 28, the government again extended the restrictions until May 5 and issued six fresh directives as the country is struggling to contain the COVID-19 transmission. On April 23, the Cabinet Division had issued a notice allowing shops and shopping malls to operate from April 25 (10am-5pm) on a condition that they would maintain proper safety protocols.

COVID-19 claimed 25 more lives in Bangladesh in 24 hours until Sunday morning, taking the official death toll so far to 12,149. The cumulative COVID-19 count rose to 780,159 after 363 new cases were recorded during the past 24 hours.

The country also witnessed a sharp drop in the number of new cases over the past few days as the tests have declined dramatically due to the Eid holidays, reported Dhaka Tribune. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech shot boosts antibodies in elderly; COVID-19 obesity risk higher for men; India's Cipla says supply of COVID-19 disruptions and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

Sports News Roundup: Sam Burns charges to lead at AT&T Byron Nelson; Royals snap 11-game skid with win over White Sox and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Liverpool's Jota out of final three games of the season

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota will miss their remaining fixtures after sustaining a foot injury in Thursdays 4-2 victory over Manchester United, manager Juergen Klopp said on Sunday. The injury rules the Portuguese out of Liverpools league c...

Justin Timberlake enjoys 'coolest' visit to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge with son

American singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake enjoyed the coolest visit to Star Wars Galaxys Edge at Walt Disney World with his eldest child Silas on Saturday local time. Sharing a sneak peek into his fun day at Disney, the 10-time Grammy Aw...

U.N. chief says Israel, Gaza fighting 'utterly appalling'

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the U.N. Security Council on Sunday that hostilities in Israel and Gaza were utterly appalling and called for an immediate end to fighting. Opening the 15-member councils first public meeting on ...

Myanmar anti-coup fighters retreat from town as U.S. makes appeal

Fighters of a local militia opposed to Myanmars junta have pulled back from the northwestern town of Mindat after days of assault by combat troops backed by artillery, a member of the group said on Sunday.The United States and Britain calle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021