Oman reports 2,788 new COVID-19 cases, 205,501 in total

The Omani Health Ministry on Sunday announced 2,788 new COVID-19 infections during the past five days, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the sultanate to 205,501, the official Oman News Agency reported.

ANI | Muscat | Updated: 16-05-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 21:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Meanwhile, 3,951 people recovered, taking the overall recoveries to 190,342 while 45 fatalities were reported, pushing the death toll up to 2,193 since the pandemic broke out in the country, according to a ministry statement.

The ministry urged people to adhere to social distancing instructions issued by the supreme committee handling the COVID-19. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

