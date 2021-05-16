Left Menu

China lodges solemn representation to Japan after Tokyo mentions Taiwan in defense white paper draft

China has lodged a solemn representation to Japan after Tokyo mentioned Taiwan in its draft defense report for the first time, said a spokesperson of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 16-05-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 22:54 IST
China lodges solemn representation to Japan after Tokyo mentions Taiwan in defense white paper draft
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

China has lodged a solemn representation to Japan after Tokyo mentioned Taiwan in its draft defense report for the first time, said a spokesperson of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. According to the Ministry, Japan has repeatedly interfered with China's internal affairs, Global Times reported.

"For the recent time being, Japan has repeatedly been picking up on China, aggressively interfering with China's domestic affairs, pointing fingers at China's normal national defense infrastructure and military activities; and dishing dirt at China's regular maritime activities," Hua Chunying, spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday. She called Japan's actions extremely wrong and irresponsible and said China already lodged solemn representation to Japan.

Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades. The island of Taiwan is Chinese territory, and the Taiwan question is China's domestic affairs, said Hua, adding that China won't allow any country to meddle with the Taiwan question in any way.

According to Global Times, Japan said in a leaked draft of its defense white paper that "the stability of the situation surrounding Taiwan is important for the security of the international community". The paper is scheduled to be formally brought forward to a Cabinet meeting and released in July. The white paper also smeared the Chinese coast guard's patrol around the disputed Diaoyu island as a violation of international law.

The disputed Diaoyu Islands (Senkaku Islands) are claimed by China but controlled by Japan. Hua said that patrolling the Diaoyu island is exercising China's rights and is normal law enforcement. Hopefully, Japan can adjust its attitude and show respect to China's sovereignty, as well as sincerity of safeguarding regional stability, she said.

However, Japan is aiming to hold a "strategic dialogue" with the United States and Taiwan later this month to address growing pressure from China, Japanese media reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa targets 5 million elderly people in phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccine rollout

South Africa will launch phase two of its vaccine rollout on Monday with the aim of inoculating five million citizens aged over 60 by the end of June, its health minister said.This is provided that the supply of vaccines flows as anticipate...

Israeli paramedics: 2 dead in synagogue bleacher collapse

Israeli medics say two people are dead and more than 150 injured after a bleacher collapsed at an uncompleted West Bank synagogue.The bleacher was packed with ultra-Orthodox worshippers and collapsed during prayers at the beginning of a maj...

Assam reports 3,650 new COVID-19 cases, 56 more deaths

The COVID-19 caseload in Assam mounted to 3,28,629 as 3,650 more people tested positive for the disease, while 56 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,179, a bulletin issued by National Health Mission said.Kamrup Metropolitan reporte...

Algeria to reopen air, land borders on June 1

Algeria will reopen air and land borders on June 1, but strict measures will be imposed to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the presidency said on Sunday. Only five flights a day from and to Algerian airports will be allowed with full a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021