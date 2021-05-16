Left Menu

Speaking for supremacy of Constitution not an act of treason: PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz

During a visit to the residence of an incarcerated party colleague, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Sunday that speaking for the supremacy of the Constitution and the law was not an act of treason.

ANI | Sheikhupura | Updated: 16-05-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 23:23 IST
Speaking for supremacy of Constitution not an act of treason: PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz. Image Credit: ANI

During a visit to the residence of an incarcerated party colleague, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Sunday that speaking for the supremacy of the Constitution and the law was not an act of treason. "If speaking for the supremacy of Constitution and the law is an act of treason, then the PML-N will continue to commit the crime," The Express Tribune quoted Maryam as saying.

"If you speak despite knowing that you may be arrested, then it is a true act of courage," Maryam said, adding that, "Times are changing and people have stopped being fearful of those handing out treason edicts." "Let me tell you who a traitor is. It is those who blame national institutions due to their own incompetence. It is also those who impose a selected person on 200 million people," she added.

"Treason also takes place when you make some judges controversial. It also happens when you make attempts to silence the media." In conclusion, the PML-N leader said that the day isn't far when Nawaz Sharif will be among the people being identified as 'traitors'.

Her remarks came as she addressed a public gathering in Sheikhupura following a visit to the house of the party's incarcerated leader Javed Latif, reported The Express Tribune. On May 13, a magistrate remanded parliamentarian Mian Javed Latif in judicial custody for 14 days in the case of allegedly insulting state institutions and creating disorder.

The PML-N leader was arrested on April 27 after his bail was denied by the court in the case pertaining to 'maligning' state institutions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa targets 5 million elderly people in phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccine rollout

South Africa will launch phase two of its vaccine rollout on Monday with the aim of inoculating five million citizens aged over 60 by the end of June, its health minister said.This is provided that the supply of vaccines flows as anticipate...

Israeli paramedics: 2 dead in synagogue bleacher collapse

Israeli medics say two people are dead and more than 150 injured after a bleacher collapsed at an uncompleted West Bank synagogue.The bleacher was packed with ultra-Orthodox worshippers and collapsed during prayers at the beginning of a maj...

Assam reports 3,650 new COVID-19 cases, 56 more deaths

The COVID-19 caseload in Assam mounted to 3,28,629 as 3,650 more people tested positive for the disease, while 56 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,179, a bulletin issued by National Health Mission said.Kamrup Metropolitan reporte...

Algeria to reopen air, land borders on June 1

Algeria will reopen air and land borders on June 1, but strict measures will be imposed to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the presidency said on Sunday. Only five flights a day from and to Algerian airports will be allowed with full a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021